100 Days of Accomplishments for Dufferin-Caledon

October 18, 2018 · 0 Comments

by Sylvia Jones

100 Days of Accomplishments for Dufferin-Caledon

October 7th marked our Government for the People’s first 100 days in office.

We knew when we were elected that there was lots of work to be done. Although I am pleased with all we’ve achieved, there is still so much left to do.

One of our top priorities was to clean up the hydro mess. We took swift action by cancelling 758 green energy contracts (to save ratepayers $790 million), got rid of the Board and CEO of Hydro One, and introduced legislation to terminate the Liberal’s disastrous Green Energy Act.

Scrapping the Green Energy Act will allow municipalities in Dufferin-Caledon and across Ontario to reject unwanted energy projects that generate power we don’t need. After years of fighting these projects in opposition, it is great to see the power being returned to the people.

We also made good on our promise to scrap the carbon tax. This has led to a reduction in fuel prices across the province. We also announced our plan to expand natural gas access to families and business throughout rural Ontario. These are important steps in making life in Ontario more affordable.

Another major concern I often hear about is hallway healthcare. That’s why our government is adding 6,000 new long-term care beds across Ontario as the first part of our plan to add 30,000 new long-term beds over 10 years. We also made changes to OHIP + to make it run more efficiently.

In my capacity as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, we’ve announced a robust multimedia campaign to raise awareness about concussion safety as part of Rowan’s Law. This has a direct impact on our kids, coaches, teachers, and parents. We’ve also announced plans for a monument at Queen’s Park that will pay tribute to the Canadian heroes of the War in Afghanistan.

We ordered a line-by-line audit and started a Commission of Inquiry to get to the bottom of the fiscal mess left behind by the Wynne Liberals. Ontario has now received the first clean audit of the public accounts in three years.

Everything we’ve done has been for the people. It’s been about cleaning up government and re-opening Ontario for business after years of Liberal mismanagement. I’m so proud of the work our team has done. And we’re just getting started.

Readers Comments (0)