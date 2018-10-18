An important year to vote

October 18, 2018 · 0 Comments

EDITORIAL

Now more than ever it’s important to have your voice heard in this year’s municipal election.

We all want a prosperous future for our community. We want to live in a place where our children are safe, an area where jobs are secured and a Town Council that has our best interests in mind.

There’s a number of issues the new council will address. These include the impending Amazon warehouse, the proposed asphalt plant, paramedic changes, Highway 50 traffic congestion, affordable housing for seniors and young families, and downtown revitalization. This council will shape your town for the next four years. All these issues fall under their jurisdiction.

Most people seem to care more about federal or provincial elections paying attention to the Trans Mountain pipeline issue, cannabis legalization, sex education curriculum repeal and the minimum wage freeze. Voter turnout was 68.3% for the 2015 federal election and 58% in the 2018 provincial election, according to Elections Canada.

Municipal elections are vastly undervalued. If you’re a first-time voter, use this chance to try to make a difference. Decisions the new council and school board make will affect your life and the ones you love on a daily basis.

Their decisions can impact your neighbourhood, public transportation, parks, municipal resources, roads, garbage collection and public facilities evidentially altering the quality of life. These all come at a cost and can affect your property tax.

Consequently, it’s much easier to hold your local politicians accountable than trying to get a hold of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Premier Doug Ford.

School board decisions are as important for the town as more families and individuals are moving to Caledon.

Tony Pontes Public School on Kennedy Road just opened up after Southfields Village Public School reached its capacity. Students had to attend James Grieve Public School or Countryside Village Public School in Brampton for the meantime as the opening was delayed.

More schools may need to be built for students to have enough space for optimal learning.

There’s absolutely no reason not to vote. The next date to vote in advance is Thursday, Oct. 18 from noon to 8 p.m. and then Friday, Oct. 19 from noon to 8 p.m.

There are a number of advance voting stations across the municipality. If you’re in Ward 1 attend Caledon Central Public School, Ward 2 residents can go to Margaret Dunn Library, Ward 3 and 4 can visit the Caledon East Community Centre and Ward 5 voters can go to the Albion Bolton Union Community Centre.

Voting is a privilege not many people have in other countries. It’s an opportunity to stand up for what you want locally and a chance to fight for what you believe is right.

It’s important to take an interest in council and school board elections. Take a chance to talk to your local candidates, research the issues, understand their platform and attend debates as their say impacts your everyday life.

Feel free to vote for who best represents you, your family and what you value in this town. You can either vote in advance or wait until Monday, Oct. 22 to see the change you want in your community.

Readers Comments (0)