Bolton man dies after collision with dump truck

October 11, 2018

A 55-year-old Bolton man lost his life after crashing with a dump truck on Hwy 27 on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

York Regional Police investigators are looking for witnesses following the collision that involved a motorcycle in the township of King, according to a media release.

Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m., at the north end of 17th Sideroad. The motorcycle rider died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured. The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward.

York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

