Caledon gets Goalie Assist

The Caledon Minor Hockey Association has been named one of forty recipients of the OMHA’s annual Goalie Assist Program, aimed at getting more young athletes between the pipes.

In an effort to support kids who have dreams of becoming a hockey goaltender, the program provides new sets of CCM goalie equipment to associations to loan to 5-7 year old players interested in trying out the position.

Understanding the unique (and often expensive) needs of a goaltender, from heavy equipment to costly lessons, the program aims to provide parents with aid in one of those departments to give the player an opportunity to try out the position.

“Hockey is a late specialization sport and the Goalie Assist program is a great way to introduce the position to players who may not have otherwise had the opportunity,” said OMHA executive director Ian Taylor. “The equipment gives every player a chance to try being a goaltender, without making the financial commitment.”

Each set of equipment will be retained by the local minor hockey associations at the conclusion of the hockey season to loan to players in following years, all in order to continue the positive cycle of introducing new goalies to the position.

The OMHA received over 140 applicants from associations across Ontario. Erin-Hillsburgh Minor Hockey and King Township Minor Hockey were also among the nearby recipients of the program.

“A player who wants to be a goalie should not be discouraged for any reason and this program helps alleviate some of those worries,” added Taylor. “The Goalie Assist Program could be the first time a player is able to try out netminding.”

Each kit is equipped with a set of CCM youth pads, catcher/blocker, stick, chest protector and bag. Catching hands and sticks are available with common left/right combinations.

