Golden Hawks lose weekend pair

October 4, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Caledon Golden Hawks saw their record fall below .500 for the first time this season in a pair of losses over the weekend.

Coming off a monumental overtime victory over the Alliston Hornets, the Hawks’ Provincial Junior Hockey League schedule resumed on Friday against the streaking Huntsville Otters.

With high-scoring wins in three of their first four games, the Otters offense was surprisingly stymied in the first period, where Caledon took it to Huntsville in throwing nineteen shots on net, two of which found twine.

It was after the break that Huntsville opened the floodgates, notching a natural hat trick to take a 3 – 2 lead late in the second frame. Caledon veteran Marc Simonetta squared it up before the buzzer, taking advantage of a won faceoff to start a penalty kill and go in on net alone.

The third was all Huntsville, who sent four pucks past Caledon goaltender Sebastian Woods for a 7 – 2 score, while the Hawks managed just a pair of shots at the other end.

Woods made 21 stops in the contest.

It was Dylan Cox between the pipes for the Hawks when they returned to Caledon East Arena on Sunday, the other half of the goaltending tandem seeing similar results in coming out on the wrong end of a 4 – 2 score against the Penetang Kings.

Magliozzi brothers Matt and Adam combined for the first two goals of the game to give Caledon an early lead, though 14 shots from the Kings in the third period led to four-straight Penetang goals.

Defenseman Dante Zucarro picked up an assist on the game’s first goal to bring his point streak to an impressive six games, and just four points out of the league scoring lead held by Huntsville’s Nathan Delorosbil.

The older Magliozzi, who picked up a helper on younger brother Adam’s first career junior league goal, has jumped out the gate to a nine-point effort over the first seven games as well.

Dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season has also seen the Hawks drop in the Carruthers division standings, sitting at 3-4-0 through seven games.

The Alliston Hornets lead the pack without a regulation loss yet to their name, falling only once to the Hawks in overtime in late September.

Caledon will look to gain some momentum on Thursday when they visit the basement-dwelling Schomberg Cougars for their first meeting of the season, before visiting the Midland Flyers on Saturday.

There will be no home game this Thanksgiving Sunday, with the Hawks not returning to the Nest until Oct. 14 to host the Mitchell Hawks in an interdivisional matchup.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

Readers Comments (0)