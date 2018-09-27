Golden Hawks exact revenge in OT

September 27, 2018 · 0 Comments

WRITTEN BY JAKE COURTEPATTE

It took just over two minutes of extra time for the Caledon Golden Hawks to knock the queen bee off her throne.

With the taste of a one-goal loss to the Alliston Hornets in the season opener nine days prior still in their mouths, the junior C club earned their revenge on Sunday’s game at Caledon East Arena to keep their home record intact through two games.

Facing off against an offense-heavy Hornets squad, Caledon netminder Sebastian Woods was busy throughout the opening frame, allowing just one shot through out of sixteen pucks on net. Mathiau Young provided the equalizer early in the second period with his third in four games, before both teams headed to overtime with a point in hand.

Darius Kondrotas made his night one to remember by pouring one in from the point for his first PJHL overtime winner at the 2:05 mark of the first overtime.

Both goalies shone at opposite ends of the rink, with Woods making a whopping 40 of 41 saves while his Alliston counterpart Tyler Ryan was forced to contend with 38.

The Hawks earned two out of a possible four points through their Friday and Saturday matchups, taking down the Penetang Kings 5 – 1 before coming up just short to the Orillia Terriers 2 – 1.

Friday’s meeting with Penetang saw the Hawks visit a team who has started off struggling defensively through the first week of the PJHL season, with Dante Zucarro and Kondrotas beating Kings goalie Andrew Couling in the first.

Penetang only solved Woods once early in the second period, before Marc Simonetta added a pair of even strength goals and Young a powerplay marker to end the game.

Saturday’s meeting with Orillia came down to the wire after Zucarro cut a 2 – 0 lead in half with just over ten minutes to play, though it was as close as the Hawks would get.

With wins in three of their last four, Caledon has given themselves some strong footing to begin their 2018-19 campaign. Their record of 3-2-0 is good for a tie for second in the league behind the Hornets, whose only blip on their schedule so far is Sunday’s game.

The Hawks, Terriers, and Huntsville Otters all trail by a single point. Caledon currently ranks the lowest of the three with the most games played.

Next up on the docket for the Hawks is their first meeting of the year with Huntsville on the road Friday, before returning for the weekly home game Sunday to host Penetang at Caledon East Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

Readers Comments (0)