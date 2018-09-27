100 Women donation ‘huge boost’ to CCS

WRITTEN BY JASEN OBERMEYER

Caledon Community Services (CCS) are the latest organization to benefit from the 100 Women Who Care Caledon.

Over 50 women gathered at the Caledon Ski Club last Thursday (Sept. 20). In just one hour the ladies raised $7,000. Participants were able to nominate an organization ahead of time, with three randomly drawn. Each participant pledged $100 to contribute, and the nominators were given five minutes to make their pitch to those in attendance.

Donna Cragg, CCS’s Director of Communications and Development, spoke on behalf of the organization.

She explained that CCS, founded in 1971, is a multi-service, full community-impact organization, whose mission is to help people help themselves. “Our vision is a healthy, engaged, compassionate community for all.”

CCS provides a variety of services and programs to those in need, including senior services, counselling, employment, youth and transition programs. “We serve all ages from toddlers to seniors,” added Ms. Cragg. They value leadership, integrity, inclusiveness, innovation, and partnership.

She explained that the money raised would go specifically towards their Kidz in Caledon program, which provides year-round support to Caledon children and youth in need. She told those in attendance that this year they are $11,000 short. “It’s not because of the caring or the generosity of the Caledon community, it’s because we had something’s going on that our timing was off.”

She stressed that “This (donation) would be a huge boost” to the program.

The program offers education assistance, food support, and counselling, along with dental and medical expenses, and ensuring they are cared for in the summer through summer camp and supervised recreational activities to help ease the burden on parents struggling to make ends meet, or juggle a busy schedule.

Ms. Cragg shared a story on a recent student who was hired in the summer to help out, and was told he has been through the program.

She told everyone that the student said the real benefit of the program was taking stress off his mother, adding he got to do things like going to camp, playing soccer, and made friends along the way. “His is only one of many stories I’ve heard about this program since I’ve been with CCS.”

The other nominees were Abbeyfield Houses Society of Caledon, and Credit Valley Conservation.

The women’s last meeting of the year is Nov. 29.

