Decision 2018: Ward 2 candidates speak

September 27, 2018 · 0 Comments

This week, we continue our series on getting to know the men and women who are running to be your area and regional councillors. This week, it’s your Ward 2 candidates starting with area, then regional.

AREA:

Brian Dunn: I have lived my entire life in Ward 2, growing up on a farm then moving to the Valleywood Community. I have deep roots in the Town, with the Library in Valleywood being named for my mother (Margaret Dunn) and being involved with minor hockey, arena committee, mayoral advisory committee, and running a recreational ball hockey league for the past 32 years. I have run my own business for the past 13 years in Ward 2, I know the challenges facing businesses, and living in Ward 2 I know the challenges facing the residents. I will be the champion for your issues, from roads, to speed, to sustainable growth, to accessibility for all. I will commit my full efforts to make Ward 2 great and to make the Town a place we all can be proud of. I want Ward 2 to be the place where we all can Live, Work and Play.

www.dunn4ward2caledon.ca

dunn4ward2caledon@gmail.com

Facebook – Dunn4Ward2Caledon

Twitter – @dunn4ward2

Instagram – @dunn4ward2caledon

416-884-4245

Christina Early: I believe I can make a difference as an Area Councillor in Ward 2.

Caledon is where we raised our family, and where my husband’s family has resided for four generations. Our children were set on a path to success because of Caledon’s tremendous school system and the rich community activities available.

As an experienced Operations Executive, I have travelled across the province and seen how communities can work together. I have built a track record of listening to my stakeholders and driving solutions that work for all. I am the Candidate who has the business experience and strategic skills necessary to solve issues facing Caledon in the future.

Residents of Caledon have told me that road safety and public transit must be addressed. The lack of High Speed Internet is hindering businesses and residents. Healthcare services, wellness and recreational programs for seniors, along with accessible transportation are required.

Ward 2 residents, I have heard you. I promise to work tirelessly representing your voice on Council, to tackle these issues and shape the future. I ask for your trust to represent you in this dynamic and diverse part of Caledon.

On October 22nd, Vote Early.

Christina@christinaearly.com

christinaearly.com

Christopher Gilmer: Christopher Gilmer serves on the Caledon Public Library Board of Directors and Caledon Community Services Board of Directors. He is a Town of Caledon community advocate and volunteer with deep family roots – in 1904 his ancestors settled in Terra Cotta, and he currently lives in Mayfield West with his family.

There has been a lot of growth and change recently in Ward 2. This is the time to make sure we have responsible growth happening in the area. This includes paying closer attention to items like increased traffic, road conditions, senior and affordable housing, continued support for community hubs, green spaces that connect us as a community, preservation of our heritage, as well as smart economic development that makes sense for our town.

With a background in design, PR, communications and marketing, Chris has worked with top global brands including BlackBerry, (PwC) PricewaterhouseCoopers and ROCKWOOL, lending his skills, expertise and passion for Caledon to make sound decisions, and better informing and communicating with residents.

“I am here to represent my family, friends and neighbours to continue and make this the best place to live for generations to come!”

Email: Chris@christophergilmer.com

Twitter: @chrisgilmer

Instagram: @chrisgilmer

Website: ChristopherGilmer.org

John N. Rutter: I am retired and my wife, my two dogs and one cat and have been living in Terra Cotta ( Caledon ) for the last 10 years.

I retired some 2 1/2 years ago at which time I developed a passion for municipal politics. Since then I have attended most Council , Committee , Committee of Adjustment and Public Information Meetings.

I have become a Volunteer driver for Caledon Community Services, a vocal member of the Caledon Seniors Task Force , an observing / active member of Eco Caledon and an active promoter of the Meals On Wheels programs

From attending the above-mentioned meetings, and as a resident, I saw and heard a lot that I didn’t like and a lot that I didn’t agree with.

So as your Area Councillor at Council, one of my objectives will be to reintroduce dialogue that promotes Common Sense, Integrity, Transparency and Accountability. ALL of these words have been overused and have lost their meaning.

You, the electorate, have an opportunity to listen to a number of new voices with new ideas and new ways of doing things. I call them, including myself – the “ New Gen “.

Remember: “ YOUR VISION – OUR FUTURE “

email : johnrutterward2@gmail.com

Facebook: John Rutter ( Caledon )

Home : 289-344-0033

Cell : 289-2337660

Sandeep Singh: I am Sandeep Singh, running for area councilor in Caledon ward-2.I am a family man, father of two and an entrepreneur. I am Canadian by birth and have lived in Caledon periodically for almost 10 years in my family-owned farmhouse. I hold a bachelor of pharmacy, an MBA and an MHA. My community and volunteer experience include social rights activism, senior management roles and experience with world Health Organization (WHO) and AIESEC. I have worked as a social worker in countries like Tanzania and Guyana and also authored several books and publications on Health Policy and health crisis of the poverty stricken communities. I have also been working at grass root levels fighting for social justice and equity issues involving citizens of Caledon and region of Peel.I strongly feel that we need a better infrastructure which will not only bring more employment but also will help businesses grow. I am confident that my experience in policy formulation, implementation and management will help me use recourses wisely and I will ensure that the community grows stronger with development and job creation in Caledon.

Website: www.sandeepsingh.ca

Contact

Office: 905-996-0505

Mobile: 647-786-2012

info@sandeepsingh.ca

REGIONAL:

Kevin Corrigan: I’m not your typical candidate, and that the good news, because we’ve all had enough of career politicians and personal self-interest on Council here in Caledon.

A comprehensive bio is available on my website (kevincorrigan.ca) but basically – Raised on a farm, I worked my way through the trades, into management and then on to owning my own business here in Caledon. A resident of 23 years, I’ve been your local automotive journalist for the past 15. During this time, I’ve sat on the board of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) as Vice President and was the founder/chair of the Canadian Green Car of the Year Awards.

As traffic & transportation issues feature heavily on the minds of Caledon residents today, I promise to put this experience to work for you.

I also understand the construction industry and coming from it, I’m not afraid to roll my sleeves up to get the job done. I feel, with my common sense approach to problem solving, combined with a wealth of life/work experience, I can be an asset to Council.

Residents today need, and deserve, a Council which will work with them, not against them. Above all, we need a panel of independent representatives, who will work alongside each other in harmony, for the benefit of all.

Phone: (416) 931 5512 (I’ve had this number for 25 years, come win or lose, it will not change)

Email: info@kevincorrigan.ca

Website: kevincorrigan.ca

Facebook: @Vote Corrigan

Johanna Downey: Johanna Downey is a life-long resident of Caledon, honors graduate from Guelph Humber, active community volunteer, wife, and mother. Johanna’s focus on active living, safe communities and partnerships has led to many accomplishments over the last term.As your voice at the table Johanna has been trusted by her Town and Regional colleagues to champion many issues from Human services to the natural environment and modernized agricultural policy. Johanna’s unwavering commitment to Caledon shows in the completion of projects no matter how small and knowing that the end result is a culmination of ideas, positive communication, and relationships. A strong focus on building a strong community that includes conservation of our natural environment, and preservation of our cultural heritage and a changing agricultural landscape. As we move forward into the next term, Johanna’s focus will remain on building strong community relationships at all levels from government and industry, to our most vulnerable populations. The result: healthier, safe neighbourhoods and, community services for your family at every stage of life

Downey4caledon@gmail.com

Downey4caledon.com

