Letters to the Editor

September 20, 2018

RE: Husky Donation of Furniture to CCS Evolve Stores – As if Husky’s extraordinary generosity wasn’t enough, NuGround movers are now all in after hearing about this once-in-a-blue-moon furniture and art sale. NuGround was reached by Downsizing Diva, another local business specializing in moving seniors. The plan was hatched. It’s a plan now being served to CCS on a silver platter!

At a time around the globe when the gloves are often off and civil discourse can become less than ideal and affect every level of community planning, leave it to local community residents and businesses to make things right. It’s good leadership, it’s good role modelling for our young, it’s the stuff we want taught in schools and colleges to ensure it trumps (most definitely no pun intended) the sometimes rough and tumble aspects of any community’ growth. It is nice to come together in ways that support essential services for Caledon residents.

The kindness of local business makes Caledon a community like no other. It’s what ensures that Husky’s generous donation of furniture and art will turn into rides on our buses, healthy food, heat in homes and hockey equipment for kids. Because that’s exactly what happens with every sale in Evolve Clothing and Evolve Lifestyle.

Check out both stores anytime, the deals on clothing and household furnishings are incredible. But definitely plan on visiting Saturday, September 22nd for a Blow Out Sale of Husky’s donation. Doors open at 9am at 4 Industrial Road, Bolton. There’s hundreds of top quality almost new items at prices you won’t believe. And Scratch & Save cards at the cash with up to 40% off already fantastic prices. You might even want to reserve NuGround to get your purchases home. We’ve got enough to furnish a city block of homes! A huge THANK YOU to Husky and to NuGround at nuground.ca, Julian and his brother Mike, along with their partner in moving seniors, Brenda at Caledon-Dufferin at downsizingdiva.com.

Monty Laskin

Chief Executive Officer

Caledon Community Services

