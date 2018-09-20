Bolton man nabbed with cocaine during routine traffic stop

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Community Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop in Bolton resulting in a man being charged with criminal offences.

On Sept. 13 at 8:04 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Cedargrove Road and Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton. As a result of the stop a man was arrested and a quantity of cocaine, and currency was seized.

The 34-year-old Bolton man has been charges with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Multiple charges in blitz

Officers from the OPP Caledon Detachment Traffic Unit, assisted by members from the York Regional Police and Orangeville Police Services, conducted a two-day Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) inspection blitz in the Caledon area.

From Sept. 11, to Sept. 12, officers set up inspection locations around the Caledon area. During this time 41 safety inspections were conducted on Commercial Motor Vehicles weighing over 4,500 kg.

Fifteen of these commercial motor vehicles were placed out of service and 49 charges were laid against drivers and vehicle operators.

Charges consisted of: Overweight vehicles, Cargo Securement and Vehicle Maintenance issues. In one instance, a driver was found to be operating an airbrake equipped vehicle without the appropriate driver’s license qualification. The vehicle being operated was also found to have contaminated brakes and was placed out of service.

The Caledon area encounters a high volume of truck traffic due to its close geographical location to the Greater Toronto Area and the variety of manufacturing and distribution facilities located in the community.

These inspection activities are an important part of the OPP’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Collision Mitigation Strategy to reduce the number of truck-related collisions on OPP-patrolled roads and highways.

The OPP acknowledges and commends the many safe Commercial Motor Vehicle drivers and operators who contribute to safe Ontario roads.

The OPP encourages all drivers and operators to make a firm commitment to safe driving.

Caledon graffiti

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating several graffiti crime incidents at various locations around Caledon.

Often considered to be a nuisance and not worth reporting, if left unchecked graffiti has a negative effect on the reputation of a community.

Any writing, symbol or drawing made to any surface without the permission of the owner is considered graffiti. Graffiti is not a victimless crime as property owners are left to pay for the removal of the graffiti from their property.

Timely removal of graffiti assists in deterring other graffiti crime. It has been found that graffiti writers will not waste their time or materials if the graffiti is not providing them an audience. Removal also sends a clear message that this type of activity will not be tolerated.

To assist in reducing the risk, please consider the follow:

• Increase lighting around buildings and vulnerable areas

• Restrict access to property or vulnerable areas by placing fences or environmental barriers such as bushes

• Install surveillance cameras

The Town of Caledon can assist with graffiti removal from public places. If you see graffiti you can contact the Town via their PINGSTREET App, online at info@caledon.ca or by contacting Service Caledon at 905-584-2272, extension 7750. The Pingstreet app is available for download at caledon.ca/app

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

