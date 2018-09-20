Decision 2018: Your Ward 3 & 4 candidates speak

September 20, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

This week, we continue our series on getting to know the men and women who are running to be your area and regional councillors. This week, it’s your Ward 3-4 candidates starting with regional, then area.

DEREK CLARK

I care deeply about Caledon. As a successful businessperson, committed resident, community advocate and Rotarian, I have worked hard to improve the quality of our life in Caledon. To contribute even more to our community, let me be your voice on Council.

Wards 3/4 residents are saying that we need a fresh approach on Council to find real solutions to Caledon’s problems.

My key priorities are to improve:

• Health care by developing an urgent care medical centre and by keeping our paramedics deployed in Caledon

• Road safety and traffic congestion

• Long-term infrastructure plans and budgets to better manage growth

• Accountability, transparency and tax-payer focus at Town Hall

• Affordable and mixed housing options for seniors, youth and special needs

• Public transportation including a ride-share Uber pilot program

• Job creation through entrepreneurial growth

Residents need a Town Hall that is collaborative, unified and solutions oriented that listens to and works with everyone. All voices of Caledon should be reflected in local decision-making and community building.

Let’s build a better Caledon!

derek@derekclark.ca

derekclark.ca

Telephone: 647.290.9126

JENNIFER INNIS

My desire to maintain Caledon’s character and connect our community has inspired me to seek your support as Regional Councillor for Wards 3 & 4.

As our community grows, it is essential to have an experienced, trusted and strong voice at the Region of Peel that is respected and heard; a voice that understands the process and gets results, and an effective voice that knows and loves our community.

My priorities over the next four years will be to build livable communities, where people are connected; Make Caledon a Senior Friendly Community and help our seniors age in place; attract investment and jobs to our community, so people can work where they live; and invest more in our roads.

I am proud to call Caledon my home and to be raising my children as the 6th generation on our family farm. On October 22nd, I ask for your continued support to ensure a vibrant and bright future for our children. It’s about community!

Contact Info: VoteInnis.ca; 647-220-8280; Facebook (innis4caledon); twitter (@JennInnis); LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-innis).

CHERYL CONNORS

As a longtime Caledon resident, I have spent many years advocating to Caledon Council on behalf of issues that impact our community, especially on matters that impact our health and safety. It has become clear that the residents’ voices in Wards 3 and 4 are not being heard or respected. Being elected to Council is a privilege. I will work hard to represent the residents of Wards 3 and 4, and not just special interests, and put an end to backroom deals.

I love Caledon and will work to: make our community and roads safer; promote fair, responsible development that puts our health, safety and the environment first; and put the brakes on turning Caledon into the freight capital of Canada! We are tired of hearing the excuses. We need to make affordable, high-speed internet available now. I am passionate about protecting our agricultural lands, and separating industrial activities from the places residents live, work, play and go to school.

I am the Executive Director of the Canadian Network for Respiratory Care and worked as a strategic communications planner in the Ontario government for six years. I have an Honours BA in Political Science. I founded the non-profit Palgrave Residents Association to defend our community and the Oak Ridges Moraine from improper industrial activities.

Website: http://cheryl4caledon.ca/

Email: Cheryl4Caledon@gmail.com

Facebook: Cheryl4Caledon

Twitter: Cheryl4Caledon

Phone: 647-970-7411

NICK DEBOER

My name is Nick deBoer I have served on council for 15 years

We have made huge improvement in the main issues in Caledon but there is always room to do more. Road safety and road improvements go together. We need to continue to make roads safer both when they are rebuilt but also when problems arise. Working with the community we will be investing more in pedestrian and traffic safety. Traffic calming is also being planned for areas in our ward including Caledon East. Improvement to Mountianview will improve pedestrian safety and slow traffic.

Another issue I have heard from my friends and neighbours is Housing for residents to down size to or begin home ownership with. We are presently a community of mostly single-family homes. Condo and land lease have been popular and the uptake quick. We need to, with community input, find a way to have a more diverse housing selection throughout Caledon.

I would look to increasing available land for industrial development to provide jobs as well as stabilize the property tax rate. Working with landowners and investors to attract new businesses, like Canadian Tire and Amazon, and support the many existing businesses to expand and be successful in our community

I, Nick DeBoer, want to continue to serve and provide support to my friends and neighbours and would like to ask for your continued support.

Nick.deboer@sympatico.ca

Telephone: 905.880.1370

