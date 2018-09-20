CCS feeds information to 100

Written By KIRA WRONSKA DORWARD

On the evening of Sept. 13, 25 of the 27 regional election candidates got their donations on for Caledon Community Services’ (CCS) Night on the Town, held at Casamici’s Trattoria in Bolton. Their individual $100 donations, in support of CCS’ Gift of the Heart, ensures the cost of one month’s transportation via CCS’ accessible Transportation Program for 25 of Caledon’s most vulnerable citizens, the seniors and disabled. Although Night on the Town has been an annual tradition for some time, this occasion marked the first time that electoral candidates were invited to take part in the event.

“It seemed too good an opportunity to get the word out in Caledon, all over Caledon,” says Donna Craig, Director of Development and Communications at CCS.

Transportation, or the lack thereof, is a significant issue facing Caledon residents and politicians alike in the upcoming election and beyond. Although the CCS Transportation Program is award-winning and acknowledged provincially to be “best in class,” it faces limitations and challenges at present. Angela Panacci, a three-year member of the Board of Directors for CCS and a Ward 1 municipal candidate, was one of the invitees and donors to A Night on the Town. The mother of three spoke of the issues facing seniors, her “understanding of the frustrations of people” and her commitment to “just get results,” whether it be transportation issues or making sure Caledon has a thriving economy.

Earlier that day, she had met a senior who had spoken to her about the importance of transportation in providing seniors with a sense of community. Commenting on CCS, she acknowledged that even with the support of local businesses and the community it is still hard to “fill the gap.” Her three-year commitment to CCS speaks for itself, and she commended the other candidates and business owners of Caledon who came out in support of the event.

Mayor Allan Thompson spoke of the dire need for continued support of the program. “CCS and the transport system are only serving a third of the need, something that I find really challenging. With the deficit that CCS has, they can’t service the other two-thirds of the Town. With transportation being a major issue in the upcoming election, we know that we are at a crossroads. The Town is going to have to make some tough decisions. How do we accommodate the current service with the taxi service and the GO? I’ve definitely heard going door-to-door, it doesn’t matter what part of Caledon you’re in, the need is here and now.”

The current service is comprised of 100 staff and 250 volunteers, including drivers. It has a fleet of nine accessible buses, one accessible van, one passenger van, and a car. While the majority of funding currently comes from the Region and the Province, the Town of Caledon has a role to play that could and should increase with the incoming Council. With the opportunity for an increase in the budget, CCS will be taking the Town to task by asking them to re-examine its Dedicated Gas Tax (funding the Town receives from the Region, and over which it has discretion), which will significantly increase its allocation. Currently, the Town allocates $5, 500 annually to the Transportation Program. Considering the immense impact transportation has on the lives and livelihoods of our citizens, CCS hopes that the Council will give the matter the further consideration it deserves.

The Manager of Transportation, Fay Davy, used the service when she broke her leg. Speaking from experience, she says, “Most Caledon residents don’t think about this program until they need it. And when they have to, it comes on fast and it’s indispensable.”

Between the delicious courses provided by Casamici’s Dino Sciuli, one of the event’s host sponsors, Linda outlined how essential this service is to Caledon’s senior and disabled residents. “We do what we can every day to support the growing community and it’s not an easy task. The mandate of CCS is health, employment, and poverty reduction. Transportation touches on all of those. If you can’t get to these services, then the community programs are irrelevant. This program of accessible transportation needs Caledon council in its corner. Adequate funding continues to be a major problem for us.”

Speeches by users of the service, in particular by Grant Hartley and his disabled son Masson, put faces to the message. Grant called CCS “…essential to the mobility and independence of residents like Masson,” who suffers from autism. Other patrons of the service were picked up and dropped off by the CCS buses because they had no other way to attend an event being held in their honour. Other speakers highlighted the social aspect of the service, and how it enabled members of the community with limitations to socialize by riding the bus with regular faces, aside from the benefit of being transported from door to door. A volunteer driver, Roger Learn, described his commitment to the program. “I love the job I’m doing, and I’ll do it until I can’t anymore.”

The CCS Transportation Program is available to anyone over the age of 60, anyone with a long-term or short-term disability, and anyone attending CCS programs. However, there is overwhelming demand and a wait list, even with the shared ride model. A shared ride model is often a longer, more circuitous route, but one that is more cost effective. Last year, CCS gave 34,000 rides. Currently, there are only 13 volunteer drivers to service the Town of Caledon. Recruitment is difficult, but an absolute necessity to maintain the program. To volunteer, email volunteer@ccs4u.org or call Fay Davy at 905-584-2300 ext 204 for more information.

“The need is obvious and apparent,” says Fay. “We hope the town will step up for us in the year ahead.”

