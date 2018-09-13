Rotary Minute

September 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Janet Clark

This past week was a busy one for our Chuck Wagon. Last Wednesday morning at 4:45 a.m., a group of Palgrave Rotarians fired up the BBQs at Cavalier Transportation to cook up an all-day National Truckers’ Appreciation thank you.

The food, graciously provided free of charge by the new owners of Cavalier, is a long-standing tradition started by George Ledson.

Cavalier and George Ledson Investments have been strong supporters of the Rotary Club of Palgrave and our Club is pleased to return the favour to our Sponsors and help them out at events when we can.

I have to say that even at the un-Godly hour of 5:30 a.m. the Cavalier Truckers were bright eyed and cheerful as they ordered the ever-popular pea meal bacon on a bun with fried onions.

Chuck finished up the week at Peace Ranch fundraising BBQ where we helped out serving hamburgers while the Peace Ranch showcased its barn animals, farmers market, and Greenhouse.

The Rotary Club of Palgrave was instrumental in securing the funding for the construction of the Peace Ranch Greenhouse which serves the residents of Peace Ranch during their stay.

Our Chuck Wagon is also used to help out our funded organizations’ events.

If you see it along your travels, stop in and say hello to learn more about the organizations Rotary support in Caledon and about Rotary.

If you are a regular reader, you know how near and dear Chuck is to our hearts. It makes food truckers and chefs out of all of us, even Diether W.

Best of all it brings us together in fellowship, fun and frivolity as we cook up a storm, share a few laughs, and bring smiles to many.

Come join us. To learn more about our club and upcoming events check us out at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com and come share a meal with us at Caledon Estates Banquet Hall. We meet every second Wednesday.

Readers Comments (0)