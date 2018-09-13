Driver three times over: OPP

September 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

On Saturday, Sept. 8 at approximately 3:55 p.m., members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a man within a motor vehicle located in a parking lot along Highway 50 in Bolton.

Police located the vehicle and spoke with the lone occupant. While speaking to the male, the officer determined that his ability to be in care or control of a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol and arrested him accordingly.

As a result, a 53-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with the following offences:

Care or Control While Impaired (Alcohol), Care or Control Over 80 mgs. and Having Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle with Unsealed Container of Liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Sept. 27 to answer to the charges.

The OPP remains committed to enforcing impaired driving laws and educating road users about the dangers posed by motorists who drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Drivers need to remember that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair one’s ability to drive.

Teen flees from collision

Also on Sept. 8 at approximately 12:39 a.m., members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Damascus Drive east of Mountainview Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they observed a pick-up truck that had left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a hydro pole.

Subsequently, damage to the hydro pole caused a power outage in the surrounding area. Police investigated the collision and located the driver responsible for the crash.

As a result, a 17 year-old male from Caledon East was charged with the following offences under the Highway Traffic Act:

Fail to Report an Accident and Fail to Remain.

Readers Comments (0)