Your full 2018 Bolton Fall Fair schedule of events

September 13, 2018

Thursday, September 20

6:00-9:00pm Placing of Exhibits in Halls Presidents Bldg, Arena

6:00-10:00pmMidway TOONIE Night

Friday, September 21

8:30-11:30am Placing of Exibits in Halls Presidents Bldg, Arena

6:30pm Opening Ceremonies Stage

Crowning of AmbassadorsStage

7:30pm Demo Derby (Rain or Shine) Track

Saturday, September 22

10:00am Dairy Show Arena

10:00am – 6:00pm Hands On Exotic Old MacDonald’s Barn

11:00amMidway Opens

10:00am-4:00pmCaledon Cruisers Car Show

11:00am – 4:00pmCircus Jonathan

1:00pm Sheep Show Arena

1:30pm4-H Bunny Hopping Club

2:00pm Pet Show Stage

2:00pm-8:00pmFar Shot Recreation (Axe Throwing)

3:00pm4-H Garden Tractor & Open Pull

5:00pm Spaghetti Eating Contest Stage

5:30pm Arm Wrestling Competiton Bavarian Gardens

6:00pm Four Two Eight (local band) Stage

7:30pm Ramblin’ Soul (local band) Stage

8:00pmBuildings Close

Sunday, September 23

8:00amPancake Breakfast

9:00amRegistration for Antique Tractor Show

9:30am Community Church Service Stage

Baby Show registrationNear stage

9:45am Pedal Pull Registration Near stage

10:00am Baby Show Stage

Buildings open

10:00am-2:00pm Hands on Exotic Old MacDonald’s Barn

10:00am – 3:00pmCircus Jonathan

10:30am Chip off the Old Block Stage

10:45am Kiddie Pedal Pull Stage

11:00amMidway Opens

11:00am Goat Show Arena

Cow Plop BingoPedal Kart Area

12:00pm Milking Competition Stage

1:00pm Tug of War Track

Beef ShowArena

2:30pm Parade of Tractors Stage

3:45pm Buildings close Auditorium, Presidents Bldg

4:00pm Closing Ceremonies Stage

4:30pmPick up and Removal of exhibits

All weekend long: Ag Learning Centre, Pedal Kart Raceway, Old MacDonalds Farm, Soapbox Derby demos.

Note: All show times and events are subject to change.

         

