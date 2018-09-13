Your full 2018 Bolton Fall Fair schedule of events

September 13, 2018 · 0 Comments
Thursday, September 20
6:00-9:00pm Placing of Exhibits in Halls Presidents Bldg, Arena
6:00-10:00pmMidway TOONIE Night
Friday, September 21
8:30-11:30am Placing of Exibits in Halls Presidents Bldg, Arena
6:30pm Opening Ceremonies Stage
Crowning of AmbassadorsStage
7:30pm Demo Derby (Rain or Shine) Track
Saturday, September 22
10:00am Dairy Show Arena
10:00am – 6:00pm Hands On Exotic Old MacDonald’s Barn
11:00amMidway Opens
10:00am-4:00pmCaledon Cruisers Car Show
11:00am – 4:00pmCircus Jonathan
1:00pm Sheep Show Arena
1:30pm4-H Bunny Hopping Club
2:00pm Pet Show Stage
2:00pm-8:00pmFar Shot Recreation (Axe Throwing)
3:00pm4-H Garden Tractor & Open Pull
5:00pm Spaghetti Eating Contest Stage
5:30pm Arm Wrestling Competiton Bavarian Gardens
6:00pm Four Two Eight (local band) Stage
7:30pm Ramblin’ Soul (local band) Stage
8:00pmBuildings Close
Sunday, September 23
8:00amPancake Breakfast
9:00amRegistration for Antique Tractor Show
9:30am Community Church Service Stage
Baby Show registrationNear stage
9:45am Pedal Pull Registration Near stage
10:00am Baby Show Stage
Buildings open
10:00am-2:00pm Hands on Exotic Old MacDonald’s Barn
10:00am – 3:00pmCircus Jonathan
10:30am Chip off the Old Block Stage
10:45am Kiddie Pedal Pull Stage
11:00amMidway Opens
11:00am Goat Show Arena
Cow Plop BingoPedal Kart Area
12:00pm Milking Competition Stage
1:00pm Tug of War Track
Beef ShowArena
2:30pm Parade of Tractors Stage
3:45pm Buildings close Auditorium, Presidents Bldg
4:00pm Closing Ceremonies Stage
4:30pmPick up and Removal of exhibits
All weekend long: Ag Learning Centre, Pedal Kart Raceway, Old MacDonalds Farm, Soapbox Derby demos.
Note: All show times and events are subject to change.
