Rotary Minute

September 6, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Jim Firth

After losing his leg to cancer at age 18 and seeing the pain cancer inflicted on families, Terry Fox started out in April 1980 to make a small change in the search for a cure for cancer. Terry’s goal was to run across Canada and raise awareness and just $1 million dollars to help find a cure for cancer. He was met with skepticism when he began but he started anyways.

Terry’s personal “Marathon of Hope” stopped in September 1980 with the return of cancer to his body but Terry’s journey’s continues today across Canada and throughout the world.

Through research boosted by the proceeds of the Terry Fox Foundation, many forms cancer can be diagnosed much earlier and cures can be found. The Terry Fox Foundation maintains a single vision and that is to fund innovative cancer research. The Terry Fox Foundation is also one of the best run charitable organizations with low overhead and is run by a team of volunteers.

Terry’s goal was modest back in 1980 and he probably could not have foreseen the amount of effort it takes to understand cancer. But the Terry Fox Run is now synonymous with finding a cure for cancer and runs are held across Canada and around the world. Virtually everyone has a story of someone they know affected by cancer. The Rotary Club of Palgrave is pleased to be able to host the local run for the ongoing “Marathon of Hope”.

Join us at the Palgrave Station lands on Sunday September 16th at 9am. We have hot coffee and snacks, we have Terry Fox Foundation pledge forms and several distances you can walk or run whether is socially or competitively. Show your support for the foundation and help us all find a cure for cancer.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Palgrave you can follow us on facebook “palgraverotary” or check us out at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

