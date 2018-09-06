Caledon man makes a run for it, but is out at home

September 6, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated a motorist who fled from police on Highway 50 in Bolton.

On Tuesday, August 28, at approximately 12:15 p.m., an officer observed a motor vehicle commit a traffic violation on Highway 50 at Columbia Way in Bolton. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated away at a high rate of speed, driving in a dangerous manner.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver a short time later at a residence in Bolton.

A 21-year-old man from Caledon, has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Flight From Police

He is schedule to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court on September 27, 2018.

Distracted drivers back-to-school focus

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has investigated 5,619 collisions that involved an inattentive driver so far this year. Tragically, 31 people lost their lives in the collisions and 1,051 of the incidents left people with injuries.

Inattentive drivers continue to pose a serious threat to road users and are linked to the deaths of 738 people on OPP-patrolled roads over the past ten years.

The OPP is warning drivers that with children and other students making their way to and from school, there will be zero tolerance for drivers who direct anything less than 100 per cent of their attention to driving.

“Some drivers claim to be good multi-taskers behind the wheel and this is how they justify habitual texting, talking on their phone or other distractions while driving. This attitude has contributed todriver inattention being the deadliest behaviour on OPP-patrolled roads for the past five years. To help get the school year off to a safe start, develop a zero tolerance for anyone who claims to be a ‘safe’ distracted driver. There is no such thing and anyone who claims otherwise is a dangerous driver,” said Commissioner J.V.N. Hawkes.

Did you know that many ways you can be penalized with a cell phone in the vehicle?

Simply holding a cell phone or other electronic device while driving is against the law.

On January 1, 2019, penalties for distracted driving will increase to: a fine of up to $1,000, three demerit points, and a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

Also effective January 1, 2019, novice drivers will face the same fines as regular drivers and also face: a 30-day licence suspension for a first conviction, a 90-day licence suspension for a second convictionand cancellation of your licence and removal from the Graduated Licencing System for a third conviction.

Readers Comments (0)