Rotary Minute

August 30, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Norma Gamble

For years now we’ve been writing you about the Rotary Club of Palgrave that meets every two weeks (starting September) at the Caledon Estates Banquet Hall. Rotary International has come up with some unique Club structures to afford maximum flexibility to members who would like to join a club but don’t have the time to meet on a regular basis.

With that in mind, we would like to tell you about District 7080’s newest club, Passport Club South.

Our newest Passport Club South is up and running and has already attracted vibrant, diverse, intergenerational, innovative members who want to be part of Rotary but can’t make a standard club fit their lives. Thirty members are expected to sign up when the Club celebrates its Charter in September in Milton. Only one formal monthly meeting (live or online) is required plus social connection opportunities. The club has a volunteer focus with 40 hours of service expected per year with a choice of projects and fundraisers to choose from.

A Passport Club excludes meals and typically meet at no cost locations. The diversity of the club draws from a mix of young professionals and millennials, people interested in a new Rotary model and knowledgeable former Rotarians. There are only two committees to serve on: Engagement or Service. Engagement is fun and fellowship; Service is volunteering and service.

District 7080 is also considering forming a Passport Club in Caledon in the near future. If this sounds like the Rotary club for you, please contact Norma Gable at norma@normagable.com. If you’re interested in hearing more about the Rotary Club of Palgrave and helping out in your community, check us out at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

