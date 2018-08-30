Caledon man charged as Peel Regional Police find gun

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

Two Caledon teenagers have been charged with several weapons charges after a traffic stop in Brampton turned up two handguns.

On Aug. 24, officers from the Strategic Tactical Enforcement Policing (S.T.E.P.) Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Tomken Road and Steeles Avenue in the City of Brampton.

As a result of their investigation, two young men were arrested at the location at which time it was discovered that they were in possession of firearms.

Dyllan Ali, an 18-year-old man from Caledon, was charged with eight firearms related offences along with a 17-year-old boy from Bolton who was charged with eight firearms related offences and one charge under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The younger teen cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both Ali and the young person were held for a bail hearing on August 25at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Meanwhile, Peel Regional Police officers say they’re working around the clock to crack down on gun violence and illegal gun possession. The majority of gun crimes being committed in Peel Region involve guns that were illegally obtained and possessed.

Police have seized 247 guns this year and continue to remove them off the streets.

In just over a week, officers have laid nearly 80 firearm-related charges. During that same period, eight guns were taken off the street which police hope will help prevent further violent crime in the region.

The other seven guns seized occurred in the following separate incidents across our Region:

Aug. 15: Officers seized two 9mm handguns as a result of a traffic stop in the area of Highway 50 and Bellchase Trail in Brampton. A 45-year-old man from Richmond Hill was charged.

Aug. 16: Officers attended a complaint of suspicious activity in the area of Flowertown Avenue and McLaughlin Road, Brampton. During the investigation, officers seized a shotgun from the trunk of a vehicle. Four men in their 20s from Brampton were charged.

Aug. 21: Officers seized a .22 calibre revolver as a result of a traffic stop in the area of Mclaughlin Road and Williams Parkway in Brampton. An 18-year-old man from Brampton was charged.

Aug. 24: Officers seized a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum long barrel revolver as a result of an armed robbery in Mississauga. A 19-year-old man from Toronto was charged.

Aug. 24: Officers seized a 9mm semi-automatic handgun from a residence in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen St, Brampton. A 34-year-old man from Brampton has been charged.

From January through the end of July 2018, Peel Regional Police officers seized 247 firearms off the streets of Brampton and Mississauga. In all of 2017, officers took 429 guns off the street.

For those who wish to share information anonymously police encourage them to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting Peel Crime Stoppers at peelcrimestoppers.ca

