Terry Fox run set for Sept. 16 in Bolton

August 30, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By CITIZEN STAFF

The 38th annual Terry Fox Run will once again be held in Bolton on Sunday, Sept. 16. The Kinsmen Club of Bolton has been busy getting everything in order for another successful Run.

Close to 100 runners raising $10,000 participated last year and the goal for this year is to match and improve last year’s efforts.

The meeting place for all participants will be at the Bolton Kinsmen Centre located at 35 Chapel Street opposite the former Baffo’s restaurant and after a brief ceremony, the run will officially start at 9 a.m.

This year a 1-km run route along the Humber River will be set up. After the runners finish their run, hamburgers, hot dogs and pop will be served.

Check out www.terryfox.org for pledge forms or contact John Stegeman or Dean Haig at boltonkin@gmail.com for more information or if you would like to purchase a Terry Fox t-shirt before the run.

The Terry Fox Foundation’s mission is to maintain the vision and principles of Terry Fox while raising money for innovative cancer research through the annual Terry Fox Run.

In 1980, Terry Fox was a young man with cancer who wanted to make a contribution to the fight against the disease.

One year later, Terry had touched the collective heart of all Canadians and today is one or our country’s heroes.

Terry’s Marathon of Hope was the start of a dream that eventually evolved a successful partnership between The Terry Fox Foundation and the National Cancer Institute of Canada.

Be at the Bolton Kinsmen Centre on Sept. 16 to help keep Terry’s Dream alive.

Readers Comments (0)