Meet the candidates

August 23, 2018 · 0 Comments

In our continuing series leading up to the Oct. 22 municipal election, we ask the candidates to tell us about themselves and why they’re running. This week, Ward 5 area council:

Steve Conforti:

Hello Bolton Neighbours, I’m Steve Conforti.

Husband, father, local business owner, community volunteer, and life-long Bolton resident.

I feel very fortunate to not only have grown up in this community, but to now be raising my own family here with my wife Sarah.

For the past 7 years I have been the owner and operator of We Are Creative – located here in Bolton – helping many of our great local businesses with their marketing needs. Over this time I’ve been able to give back to the community by donating my time and services to a number of our local schools, charity groups, and not-for-profit organizations.

I have also been instrumental in the creation and development of a number of great community events and organizations, including the Small Business Summit, Cheers Caledon, the Faceoff to Fight Cervical Cancer, the Sunday Night Hockey League, and the CLUB Networking Group.

I am a community leader. I’ve proven to be invested in and dedicated to making our Bolton community a better place to WORK, PLAY, and LIVE, and I want to be your Bolton Area Councillor.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please contact me. And I encourage you to visit my website for more information and to get to know more about me, so that on Monday, October 22 you will feel confident in voting Steve Conforti for Bolton – your next Town of Caledon Ward 5 Area Councillor!

For Work, For Play, For Life – Conforti For Bolton!

Town of Caledon Ward 5 Area Councillor

Web: SteveConforti.ca

Office: 647.951.9012

Email: elect@SteveConforti.ca

Facebook.com/steveconforti.ca

Instagram.com/steveconforti

Twitter.com/steveconforti

Joe Luschak

• Resident of Bolton for 45 years

• Retired successful businessman and entrepreneur

• Caledon Hydro Commissioner for 6 years

• Bolton Community Action Site Committee for 4 years

• Bolton Santa Claus parade committee for 43 years

• Board of Directors for Home James Designated Driver Program

• Past President of the Kinsmen Club of Bolton

• Life Member of Association of Kinsmen Clubs

• Holy Family Church choir member

• Organized and ran Caledon Days beer garden for 4 years generating $20,000 for Town Coffers

• Organized and coordinated beer and cider brewers for inaugural Caledon “Cheers” Craft Beer and Cider Festival

• Chaired the collaborative effort of Bolton Baseball, Rotary, Kinsmen, and the Town of Caledon to erect a $75,000 covered pavilion at the Bolton North Hill Baseball Park

• Volunteered with Ontario Streams on Atlantic Salmon restoration project for the Humber river

• Canada Award for Business Excellence 1991 & 1992 – Industry, Science & Technology Canada

• Recognized by the Province of Ontario for 40 years of volunteer service

Telephone: 905.857.2801 or 416.399.2801

Email: jluschak@gmail.com

Tony Rosa

My name is Tony Rosa and I have been a resident of Bolton for over 20 years. I am running for Ward 5 Bolton Area Councillor in the upcoming Municipal Election.

My goal is to bring a fresh new voice to Council, that will help shape the future of our area. I am committed to putting HEART back into our community! For me, this means doing something with one’s maximum effort and passion. This statement truly defines who I am as a person, and who I will continue to be if elected as the local Area Councillor. Bolton is a special place to live and to raise a family. My wife and I are proud to call Bolton our home and are blessed to raise our two children in this community. We both feel very fortunate to teach at two of our local schools, where we are proud to serve the students in our community. I am currently the Head of Guidance and Students Services at St. Michael Catholic Secondary School and have been in education for over 26 years.

I am also the President of Stage Academy Theatre Association, a local community theatre organization. I care deeply about my community and I am committed responding to the needs of our residents, business owners and community organizations.

Telephone: 416.857.2890

Email: RosaWard5@rogers.com

Website: RosaWard5.ca

Facebook: @RosaforWard5Bolton

Twitter: @TonyRosaWard5

