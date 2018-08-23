Town to push priorities to Ford government

From improving internet access and helping seniors find affordable housing to better transportation planning and value-added agriculture, Mayor and Council pushed to have the new Ontario government acknowledge their most important priorities.

“With a new Provincial Government now in place, we as a Council need to build relationships with decision-makers and advocate on behalf of our residents,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “You can’t just sit back and hope for change. We need to be squeaky wheels to make sure our provincial colleagues are aware of – and act on — Caledon’s specific challenges.”

From August 19 to 22 that push for change will continue as Caledon sends a delegation to the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference in Ottawa.

The AMO conference is an opportunity for Caledon’s elected officials to connect with colleagues from across the province and, most importantly, bring important issues to the attention of provincial ministers and opposition parties.

At this year’s conference, the Caledon delegation is bringing forward council-approved positions on a number of issues, including:

Transportation planning for both commercial and personal vehicles

Better access to broadband internet

Protection for “double-hatter” fire-fighters who volunteer for one municipality but also work full-time for another municipality

Making sure Caledon’s voice is preserved in regional government

More access to affordable housing so that seniors can live in the community

Support for rehabilitating aggregate (gravel) pits

Support for Headwaters Hospital

More information on Caledon’s advocacy work can be found atcaledon.ca/advocacy.

