Candidates invited to jump on the CSS bus

August 23, 2018

Written By Scott Taylor

Putting politics aside, there’s a strong chance all 27 men and women running to be your next mayor and councilor will break bread together at a special evening for a special cause.

Dubbed A Night on the Town, the Sept. 13 evening is a gala evening organized by Caledon Community Services (CCS) to raise both funds and awareness for its accessible transportation program — perhaps the best one of its kind in the province.

Hosted by Casamici Trattoria in Bolton, and made possible by Casamici’s Dino Sciulli, Verne Camplin of Topac Express, and Bob Fines of Fines Ford Lincoln, the goal is to shine a spotlight on accessible transportation needs in Caledon.

Transportation in Caledon is one of the most important files facing council. With the Town developing a Master Transportation Plan, CCS wants to educate the next municipal government on how crucial accessible transportation is for many residents who otherwise would be hard-pressed to get around.

Night on the Town will lay out CCS’ innovative transportation model of rides inside and outside of Caledon, the support it receives from various levels of government and the need for substantial fundraising.

As of Aug. 21, at least 20 candidates had accepted the invitation of a delicious dinner and the opportunity to learn more about this important subject.

“The intention here is not to put candidates under the spotlight and say what’s your platform,” said CCS CEO Monty Laskin. “In fact, we’re letting candidates know there’s no need to perform here. Come and enjoy a nice meal on us. What we really want them to do is learn about the importance of this program for about 800 people in Caledon who cannot live in this community without this program.”

It should be mentioned the candidates have been asked to supply a $100 donation and that all those attending have readily agreed.

“We’re hoping that having all 27 candidates for mayor and councillor in the restaurant will help us secure sponsors, that businesses will feel it’s a good forum to put their logo and support to this kind of a program and they get to dine with everyone running for council, nine of whom are going to be our community leaders for the next four years.”

Laskin pointed out the Town is in the process of developing a master transportation plan so the time is now to ensure accessible busing is part of the conversation.

“We just really want this new council to understand this file because it is a complex file. A charity running an accessible transportation program is a recipe for disaster and they’re always in a black hole — or in a red hole — but CCS happens to be able to balance its books. Caledon is developing a master transportation plan and it’s coming off the presses in two or three years, and we want council to know that they cannot do that without considering the needs of people who can’t drive.”

The program has been so successful that others from across Ontario have been enquiring about it, Laskin said.

“I dare say my transportation manager, Fay Davy, is heralded across the province as running a best-practice rural transportation program. I can’t tell you the number of organizations and communities across Ontario ask us how we’re doing this. ‘How are you driving 40,000 rides a year and balancing your books. We can’t do it. Help us figure it out.’”

To that end, the evening promises to be an education.

“The evening itself will be a real deep dive,” Laskin said. “We’re not showing them a six-slide PowerPoint. We’re actually putting the software on the screen and we’re explaining exactly how we geomap in the software with 40,000 rides a year, 11 buses on the road every day, other buses in waiting. We really want to drill down and let the candidates know how it works, how it’s funded, who picks up the tab, the amount of fundraising needed each year to balance the tab, all those kinds of things.”

Three people who depend on the bus system will share their experiences in an attempt to convey the importance of the program for them.

