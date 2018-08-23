General News

Carson Foundation receives $5,000

August 23, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written By Kira Wronska Dorward

On Monday (Aug. 20), there were smiles all around at the Carson Foundation in Palgrave, as Desjardins awarded $5,000 as part of its Better Things Community Grant to the small community of special needs youths. The grant will go towards providing funding for the parents of these individuals with special needs for anything that improves their quality of life.

Earlier this year, Desjardins asked its agents to nominate local charities that work to address safety issues, promote healthy lifestyles, improve financial well-being or support education and youth for grant consideration. A total of 137 nominations were received with 20 chosen as grant recipients. The Carson Foundation was nominated by local Desjardins Insurance Agent, Sandra Behlok.

Sandra and her team felt the Carson Foundation and its commitment to supporting youths with special needs was a worthy cause. She and many of her team members share a long relationship with the di Carlo family, who have two special needs children aged seventeen and twenty-one who depend on the Foundation. Of all their clients, Behlok’s team felt a special connection to this particular cause and approached Anna di Carlo, who put them in touch with founder and President, Carlo Summaria, who started the foundation in July of 2006.

Summaria was inspired by his brother who has Down’s Syndrome. Funding was scarce initially, as the Foundation was not government funded and depended on private donations. However, twelve years later the Foundation is going strong, supporting a growing number of individuals and families who would otherwise lack alternatives.

Although special needs youths can stay in high school up until the age of 21, after graduating they are often left with few opportunities and fewer places to go. If not for the Carson Foundation, parents of these children would be forced to commute long distances for services in Brampton, Mississauga, Oakville, etc. The Carson Foundation is the only facility available in Caledon, and is dedicated to helping the families of special needs youths and providing a forum for their continued development. With the help of Sandra Behlok and her team, as well as the generosity of Desjardins, the future looks bright for this special community.

         

