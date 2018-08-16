Carnage continues on area roads

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

A 57-year-old dump truck driver was taken to hospital in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being trapped in the cab of his truck after a rollover on Hwy. 50 at Castlemore Road Aug. 13.

Peel Regional Police say the driver had been trapped for about an hour before firefighters managed to extricate him.

No other vehicles were involved and police have not said if charges are forthcoming.

This crash comes on the heels of others in the area, including a tragic collision on August 4 at about 9:02 p.m. when an SUV and a sports car were both travelling on Hwy. 50 when they became involved in a collision.

As a result of the collision, a 47-year-old woman from Woodbridge, a 12-year-old girl from Woodbridge and a 7-year-old boy from Woodbridge all succumbed to their injuries.

A 12-year-old girl from Woodbridge, a 45-year-old man from Caledon and a 39-year-old woman from Toronto were transported to local hospitals in non-life threatening condition.

Peel Regional Police have not released any firther information concerning this incident.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating the horrific collision between a transport truck and a car on Aug. 6 that claimed the life of six-year-old Valentina Palermo of Aliston.

It’s now known the car was stalled in a live lane on the roadway when the truck slammed into the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the transport received only minor injuries.

Police in this case have also not yeat released their findings. It’s unknown if charges will be laid.

