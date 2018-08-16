He was better than Best, and Paul marries Carrie on this day

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

1896 — Skookum Jim Mason, George Carmack and Dawson Charlie discover gold in a tributary of the Klondike River in Canada, setting off the Klondike Gold Rush.

1927 — The Dole air race from California to Hawaii begins. Six of the eight planes disappear or crash.

1954 — The first issue of Sports Illustrated is published. Swimsuits would come later.

1960 — Joseph Kittinger parachutes from a balloon over New Mexico at 102,800 feet, setting three records that held until 2012: High-altitude jump, free fall, and highest speed by a human without an aircraft. Do you remember who broke those records?

1962 — What a life it would’ve been. Instead, drummer Pete Best is punted out of The Beatles to be replaced by Ringo Starr two days later.

1987 — Northwest Airlines flight 255 crashes in Detroit, killing 154 of 155 on board and two on the ground.

2008 — The Trump International Hotel and Tower is completed in Chicago. At 1,398 feet above ground, it becomes the highest residence in the world.

Born on This Day

1930 — Frank Gifford, football player, commentator, and late husband of Kathie Lee.

1933 — Julie Newmar, actress and the best of the TV Catwomen.

1953 — Speaking of Kathie Lee Gifford, today is also her birthday. Imagine that.

1954 — James Cameron, writer, director, explorer. Think Titanic, Terminator, Avatar. He also made the underrated True Lies. You want a hit? You call this guy.

1958 — Madonna, actress, singer, chameleon. Was there ever a world without Madonna?

1962 — Steve Carrell, actor of The Office and more excellent movies than you might think, including the wonderful Little Miss Sunshine.

1987 — Carey Price, all-star goalie for the Montreal Canadiens, Olympic gold medal winner.

This Day in Music

1952 — The original version of Hound Dog was recorded by Big Mama Thornton. It sold a staggering two million copies and was covered by some guy named Elvis.

1964 — The Supremes record Baby Love, which would be their second of five No. 1 singles in a row.

1965 — The Beatles arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York for a tour of the United States. Beatlemania was in full voice and the band hated it. John Lennon so much that he screamed obscenities at the crowds when he wasn’t on the microphone.

1966 — Off stage, The Beatles release Revolver, which would spend 34 weeks on the charts, despite it being the band’s seventh album release in three years.

1971, John Lennon flies from Heathrow Airport to New York. He never sets foot in England again.

1994 — Woodstock ’94 was held in Saugerties, New York. Topping the bill was Aerosmith, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day and Nine Inch Nails. Tickets went for $135. Cost to attend the original Woodstock was $6.50 for one day, $18 for all three days.

This Day in Film and TV

1930 — The first color sound cartoon, called Fiddlesticks, is made by Ub Iwerks.

1952 — Reginald Veljohnson is born. And yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie!

1973 — The 5th San Diego Comic-Con International opens at Sheraton Hotel, Harbor Island.

1983 — Paul Simon weds Carrie Fisher, in one of the oddest pairings in memory.

1985 — Strike that. Madonna marries Sean Penn. We’re still trying to figure that one. Kind of like Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett. No one saw that one coming.

1985 — CBS premieres Death of a Salesman, starring Dustin Hoffman. Years later, he would be accused by one of his co-stars of unacceptable behaviour.

2007 — The Missing Link, pro wrestler, dies. Just in case you were wondering where he’s been.

