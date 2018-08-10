Body found in burned car in Caldeon identified as Brampton man

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit have identified the human remains found in a vehicle fire which took place on August 5, 2018 in the Town of Caledon.

At about 3:45 a.m. Caledon Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a vehicle fire on McLaughlin Road North near Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon. Fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire and human remains were discovered inside the vehicle.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) located in Toronto. The findings from the post-mortem have confirmed the deceased to be Hari Ram, 66, of Brampton.

While the investigation is ongoing, police are asking that anyone with information contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit your information online at www.p3tips.com .

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can follow Crime Stoppers on Twitter or Facebook.

