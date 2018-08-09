Scrapping the Carbon Tax: Another Promise Delivered

August 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Sylvia Jones

Ontario’s carbon tax era is over. During the campaign our Party campaigned on a clear promise to eliminate the cap-and-trade carbon tax. That is why I am pleased that our government has introduced legislation that, if passed, will officially remove Ontario’s cap-and-trade carbon tax law from the books.

Promise made. Promise kept.

The legislation will ensure an orderly and transparent wind down of the scheme to minimize the risk to taxpayers while offering support for eligible registered participants in the previous program.

Eliminating the cap and trade carbon tax is an important step to delivering on our promise to put money back in people’s pockets and create good jobs. Eliminating the carbon tax will save the average family $260 per year and is a necessary first step to reducing gas prices by 10 cents per litre. The cancelation of cap and trade and reducing the fuel tax will also create an estimated 14,000 jobs.

Finally, as part of our commitment we will use every tool at our disposal to fight the federal government’s plan to impose a punishing carbon tax on Ontario families, including supporting Saskatchewan’s court challenge.

This step to eliminate the carbon tax has been welcomed by families and businesses alike who were struggling under the ever increasing taxes, costs and fees under the last government. Our government was given a strong mandate to put more money in people’s pockets, clean up the hydro mess, create good jobs, restore accountability and trust in government, and cut hospital wait times.

That is why we are taking swift action to deliver on our promises.

Readers Comments (0)