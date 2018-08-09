Two area collisions leave adult, three children dead

August 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

Investigators are still piecing evidence together after a horrific collision between a transport truck and a car Monday (Aug. 6) that claimed the life of six-year-old Valentina Palermo of Aliston.

First responders were called to the area of Hwy. 10 between Charleston Sideroad and Olde Base Line Road at about 10:15 a.m. What they found was a rear-end collision that heavily damaged the car that was carrying the girl and a 36-year-old man, who was flown to hospital in an ORNGE helicopter with serious injuries.

Both vehicles involved were travelling northbound on Hwy. 10. An OPP spokeswoman said they were both in live traffic when the crash occurred, though photos would suggest the car might have slowed substantially or stopped before the oncoming truck hit it.

The driver of the transport received only minor injuries.

It’s not known if charges will be laid.

Fatal Highway 50 collision

Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau of Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance with their investigation into a collision in Brampton that killed two children and an adult.

On Aug. 4, at about 9:02 p.m., an SUV and a sports car were both travelling on Highway 50 when they became involved in a collision.

As a result of the collision, a 47-year-old woman from Woodbridge, a 12-year-old girl from Woodbridge and a 7-year-old boy from Woodbridge all succumbed to their injuries.

A 12-year-old girl from Woodbridge, a 45-year-old man from Caledon and a 39-year-old woman from Toronto were transported to local hospitals in non-life threatening condition.

The families of those involved in this incident have asked for privacy during their time of grief and as such, the names of the deceased will not be released.

This investigation is still in the early stages and investigators are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the collision, have dashboard video footage of the incident or who may have information regarding the actions drivers prior to the collision to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Move Over

With the first half of the year behind them, the OPP has laid 932 Move Over charges so far this year against drivers who failed to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing.

While the year-to-date number sets the stage for a potentially lower number of charges compared to the past few years, it is an important law that the OPP sees far too many drivers continue to ignore at the expense of first responder safety.

OPP Move Over Charges the past five years:

Year — # of charges

2014 — 1,593

2015 — 2,059

2016 — 2,468

2017 — 2,137

2018 — 932 (Jan. 1 – mid-June)

“Any driver who has had to pull over to the roadside of a busy highway or road knows how unnerving and unsafe it feels to see traffic clipping by at close proximity,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, Provincial Commander of Traffic Safety and Operational Support. “We need all drivers to be mindful of this when they see police, other emergency personnel and tow truck drivers on the roadside carrying out their public safety duties. Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles if safe to do so will help reduce the number of these preventable collisions and allow those who provide help at the roadside to do their jobs.”

QUICK FACTS

In 2017, there were six incidents in which an OPP vehicle was stopped or parked on the roadside and was struck from behind while its emergency lights were activated.

The law carries a $400 to $2,000 fine, plus three demerit points upon conviction.

Subsequent offences (within five years) carry a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, possible jail time up to six months and possible suspension of a driver’s licence for up to two years.

Drivers are reminded that the law was amended in 2015 to include tow trucks parked on the roadside with their amber lights flashing.

Readers Comments (0)