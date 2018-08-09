Bolton Camp receives $1-million donation from Jumpstart

August 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

The good-news story that is Bolton camp got even better last week when it was announced that Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart program has chosen it to receive a massive $1-million donation.

Marco Di Buono, associate vice-president of programs and operations at Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, said the mission of the initiative is to increase accessible programming for kids of all abilities.

“Although our grants are focused on assisting with the costs of accessible infrastructure, we also asked all applicants to share with us how the spaces they envisioned would create more accessible programming for kids of all abilities. And the Bolton Camp project stood out from the 200 applications we received on both fronts. Not only will the camp provide 254 acres of green space and 4,000 square feet of available all-season activity space that will facilitate inclusive play for an estimated 150,000 visitors in its first year, but the commitment to increasing the quantity and quality of accessible programming is also a big part of the future of this incredible space.”

Bolton Camp is a 254-acre property and former campsite. Once a popular summer destination, the camp closed in 1999 and the property was abandoned. Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) acquired Bolton Camp in 2011. Since then, TRCA staff have been working with municipal partners, school boards, organizations, community groups, youth and residents to create a vision for a renewed, cultural and recreation hub at Bolton Camp that is inclusive to all members of our community.

“Jumpstart Foundation’s generous donation will transform Bolton Camp’s former recreational hall building and outdoor swimming pool into a fully accessible, all-season recreation complex The Hub. The Hub will feature approximately 4,000 square feet of indoor recreation space and an outdoor pool,” said Bolton Camp Senior Project Manager Lucia Piccinni.

Key elements of the retrofit include: Power doors, innovative tactile way-finding/signage, and wheelchair ramps to provide seamless site navigation; barrier-free washrooms and change-rooms, and a barrier-free swimming pool with a wrap-around deck to support physical access and safety; and adaptable group seating and shaded outdoor spaces to provide rest areas for children who use a mobility device, or have sensory or cognitive disabilities.

“The contribution of the Jumpstart Foundation will have a lasting impact on the communities we serve by providing fun, safe and accessible programming to children with disabilities and their families,” Piccinni added. “This simple, yet profound, impact is foundational to creating a stronger, more equitable city region where all children have an opportunity to experience sport and recreation in a fun and safe environment and where they can learn to build confidence and achieve their own personal goals.”

Since 2005, Jumpstart has disbursed more than $148 million to help over 1.6 million kids from families in financial need participate in sport, recreation, and play.

In September 2017, Canadian Tire announced Jumpstart’s Play Finds A Way movement, a commitment by Canadian Tire Corporation to help raise $50-million in an effort to remove accessibility barriers to sport and play.

As part of Play Finds A Way, Jumpstart Accessibility grants help break down barriers to sport and play by providing increased access to recreation.

Readers Comments (0)