Dead body discovered on outskirts of Bolton

August 2, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

The Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on a property on the outskirts of Bolton this past Tuesday morning (July 31).

Though police have released precious little information about the discovery, the area on Humber Station Road, south of Healey Road, is being treated as a crime scene.

That portion of the road was blocked off as of Wednesday morning.

When questioned, an unidentified detective said the area was a crime scene and that no one outside of investigators would be allowed access.

Though further news was expected before this paper went to press, nothing more was divulged.

Impaired driver facing charges

On July 27 at approximately 4:05 p.m., members from the Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were notified of a possible impaired driver on Humber Station Road near Patterson Side Road.

An officer located the suspect vehicle, a grey 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, and conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. While speaking to the driver, the officer determined that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol and arrested him accordingly.

As a result, a 55-year-old Toronto man was charged with the following criminal offences: Driving While Ability Impaired- Motor Vehicle (Alcohol), Driving with More than 80 mgs. of Alcohol in Blood, Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available, and Possession of a Schedule II Substance- Cannabis Marihuana – Under 30 grams.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 16 to answer to the charges.

Police investigate dropped 911 call

On July 26 at about 10:15 a.m., members from the Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of a dropped 911 call from a cellular phone in the area of Airport Road and Castlederg Side Road.

Police located a white 2014 Nissan in the above noted area on the shoulder of the road. Shortly after, the Nissan began to proceed northbound on Airport Road. The officer conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle in relation to the call. While speaking to the driver, the male verbally identified to police as someone else. However, upon further investigation the officer learned the true identity of the driver who was required to be driving with an ignition interlock and was not.

As a result, the Wasaga Beach man was charged with Driving While Disqualified and Drive Motor Vehicle Not Equipped With An Approved Ignition Interlock Device While Prohibited From Doing So.

Further, the vehicle being operated was seized for a period of 45 days due to the driving offence.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 16 to answer to the charges.

Stunt driver 55 km/h over

Also on July 26, an officer from the Traffic Unit of the Caledon OPP was conducting LIDAR enforcement on Highway 10 near Beechgrove Side Rd.

At 9:50 a.m., the officer observed a black 2008 Infiniti FX35 travelling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit. The officer activated the radar unit and determined the speed of the vehicle to be 135 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

As a result, a 47-year-old Mississauga woman has been charged with Race a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed.

The driver received a seven-day licence suspension and their motor vehicle was seized for a period of seven days as a result of the stunt driving charge.

Shelburne woman nabbed

On July 21 at about 10:40 p.m., members from the Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to multiple reports of a possible impaired driver driving erratically on Highway 10.

Police located the suspect vehicle, a black 2017 Buick Enclave, on the west shoulder of Highway 10 north of Mistywood Drive. While speaking to the lone male occupant, the officer detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and made an Approved Screening Device (ASD) Demand. The driver registered a ‘FAIL’ on the device and was arrested accordingly.

As a result, the Shelburne man was charged with Care or Control Over 80 mgs.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 9 to answer to the charge.

Readers Comments (0)