Chaos at Pearson, Dylan finds himself, and Frasier gets a bunny

1776 — The signing of the United States Declaration of Independence takes place.

1934 — Adolph Hitler becomes Fuhrer of Germany.

1943 — Jewish prisoners stage a revolt at Treblinka, one of the deadliest death camps. About 900,000 people were murdered there in 18 months.

1943 — A Japanese destroyer sinks torpedo boat PT-109. Lt. John F. Kennedy saves all but two of his crew.

1990 — Iraq invades Kuwait, leading to what would be known as the Gulf War, and, well, here we are.

1985 — A Delta Airlines flight crashes at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport killing 137.

2005 — Air France flight 258 runs off the end of the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport and bursts into flames. Twelve people are injured, but there are no fatalities.

Born on This Day

1924 — Carroll O’Connor, actor best known as Archie Bunker on All in the Family.

1932 — Peter O’Toole, actor perhaps best known for Lawrence of Arabia, but we recommend My Favourite Year, a wonderful little movie.

1937 — Garth Hudson, organist and co-founder of The Band. He grew up in London, Ont.

1965 — Joe Hockey, Australian lawyer and politician who had nothing whatsoever to do with hockey.

1970 — Kevin Smith, director, writer and actor behind Clerks, Chasing Amy and many more films.

1992 — Charli XCX, English singer and songwriter

This Day in Music

1962 — Robert Zimmerman officially becomes Bob Dylan. The times, they were a’changing.

1964 — The Beatles headlined a concert with a backing band considered “new and unknown”. You might know them as The Kinks.

1970 — Elvis Presley has a No. 1 song with The Wonder of You. He still had another one or two in the tank.

1975 — The Eagles top the U.S. charts with One of These Nights.

1977 — Sex Pistol Sid Vicious was fined by a London court for carrying a knife at a music festival. It would not end well for Sid and his girlfriend Nancy.

1986 — Chris De Burgh hits No. 1 with The Lady in Red. It was his first chart topper after 24 singles. The album Spanish Train and Other Stories was required listening in the later 1970s.

This Day in Movies and TV

1967 — The film In the Heat of the Night premieres. The controversial movie would win an Oscar for Best Picture.

1973 — American Graffiti premieres. The film, directed by George Lucas, stars Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfuss, and an unknown Harrison Ford.

1997 — Kelsey Grammer, 43, weds Playboy model Camille Donatacci, 28. It lasted 13 years.

1998 — Shari Lewis, the voice — and hand — behind Lambchop, dies.

1999 — The Sixth Sense premieres, and the saying “I see dead people” boomerangs around the world.

And Another Thing

