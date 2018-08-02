Crafty beer fest in Palgrave

August 2, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By KIRA WRONSKA DORWARD

The idea for “Crafty Bastards”— a midsummer festival of local food, drink, art and music held by the Palgrave Church Public Inn — was the brainchild of owner Terry Cutts.

Art and beer make good company, thought Terry, so why not marry the two and celebrate the best that Caledon has to offer? Bringing together local artists, musicians, food producers, brewers, and vintners was a perfect way to showcase all manner of local talent in what has always been a popular and creative venue in Palgrave.

Thanks to a multitude of local sponsors that produce top-notch Caledon brews and wines, such as Creek Side Winery, Black Oak Brewery, Pommies, Homegrown Hydroponics, Beau’s Brewery and Caledon Hills Brewery, spirits of all sorts were flowing as local residents, including mayoral candidate Barb Shaughnessy, and cottage commuters came together on the warm summer afternoon at the little church that could.

The parking lot was filled with the booths of these local businesses, there to support and be supported, and the Church’s outdoor patio supplied food and entertainment, as local musicians played to patrons dining on the pub’s famous staples – burgers with aioli and tomato jam and fish tacos.

Performers included Cater & Cutts Combo, Sean Burke, and Josh Gabriel who enthusiastically played classic rock and folk music.

Inside the Church was a display of various artists, including Palgrave born and raised Tristan Cutts, who helped his father renovate the pub.

Attending both Palgrave Public School and Humberview Secondary School, Tristan is a self-taught artist who works with intricate pen designs, one of which earned him an Honourable Mention at the Humber College art show.

Currently working as a landscaper and completing a degree in Sustainable Energy and Building Technology, Tristan attributes his passion for nature to growing up in this community where he spent his childhood exploring the countryside with his friends.

Those early impressions in Caledon led him to both his art and his vocation, which he sees as a way of giving back. Other artists included ceramicist Andrea Piller, who believes living rurally compliments her practice, and draws her inspiration from flora, fauna, and the natural environment.

July 29 was about celebrating all that is local, with the exception of Dean Lane and his national champion-level oyster shucking. Though Lane is not native to Caledon, he brings his talent with seafood from his maritime roots in Trinity Bay, Newfoundland. Moving to Toronto in 1986, this grandson of a fisherman took a job at the famous oyster restaurant Rodney’s, where he perfected the art of shucking, as well as creating his own oyster sauces.

His original sauces include a personally cured and peppered vodka, as well as a savory red vinegar and shallots “mignonette” sauce.

Customers had their choice of seven as they slurped the fresh oysters straight from their shells.

Oysters aside, Crafty Bastards represents the Church Public Inn’s commitment to local brew and produce.

Most of the sponsors’ products are available regularly on tap, and the Church prides itself on being a Feast Ontario restaurant. This means they must pass regular audits that prove most of their produce is bought from Ontario farmers.

It’s this commitment to local business and local talent that make the Church unique in Caledon.

Clarisse Chauvin’s and Terry Cutts’ unwavering investment in their community is inspiring, clearly motivating those around them in turn.

This symbiotic relationship between Church and State enriches our community and hopefully will continue for years to come.

Readers Comments (0)