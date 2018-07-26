Rotary Minute

July 26, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Ian Kittle

I had the privilege of being an adult chaperone in May of this year at the Rotary Camp Enterprise which was located at the YMCA Cedar Glen Camp, 13300 11th Concession, Schomberg.

This is a camp for approximately 50 grade 11 and 12 students who are interested in business and the creation of small businesses.

The three and a half day camp covers a wide range of skills needed to understand this wide subject.

Some excellent speakers presented talking about their own experiences in business and their journey to success.

The most amusing and somewhat enlightening presentation came from Wylie Hudspeth on bee keeping.

Students are selected from local High Schools in our local and adjoining Rotary Districts from communications with high school counsellors.

St. Michael Catholic School, Humberview Secondary School and Mayfield Secondary School sent a total of 6 students to camp this year. It is also open to private schools.

Lastly, the Rotary camp is FREE to all students attending for this wonderful experience.

We hope this article inspires a debate with your teens about attending this camp in May, 2019.

If your teen is interested, please check the website www.campenterprise.ca or contact Doug Prince at 905-880-2921.

