Bolton man dies after arrest in Queen Street parking lot

July 26, 2018 · 0 Comments

A 43-year-old Bolton man is dead and now the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to find out why.

Reports from the SIU and the Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police state the unidentified man died Monday (July 23) after being taken to hospital by local paramedics.

Police received multiple 911 calls at about 1:45 p.m. concerning a man in a vehicle in a parking lot adjacent to Landsbridge Street and Allan Drive. Caledon OPP officers were dispatched and they located the man and arrested him for impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug.

At some point, officers became concerned for the man’s health and called EMS, who transported him to hospital where he went into medical distress and was pronounced dead at 4:29 p.m.

The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and they have invoked their mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information.

Double the speed limit

On Monday, July 16 at about 12:20 a.m., an officer from the Community Response Unit at the Caledon OPP Detachment was travelling westbound on Mayfield Road near The Gore Road when he observed a black 2018 Toyota Camry travelling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit. The officer activated the radar unit and determined the speed of the vehicle to be 117 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

As a result, a 25-year-old California man has been charged with Race a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed. The driver received a seven-day licence suspension and his motor vehicle was seized for a period of seven days as a result of the stunt driving charge.

The defendant is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Caledon East on September 10 to answer to the charge.

Lost equipment

On Wednesday, July 18, Caledon OPP was conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Highway 410 northbound off-ramp to Valleywood Boulevard.

During this time, an officer placed an Approved Screening Device (ASD), a Drager Alcotest 6810, in a bright orange pelican case on the cruiser. In an effort to locate a motorist that had run from his personal vehicle in order to evade the RIDE spot check, the officer inadvertently left the equipment on the cruiser and drove away. Officers later returned to the location to retrieve the ASD, but were unable to find it.

Police are asking anyone with information about the loss contents to contact PC Tamara Schubert of the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 ext. 4054.

Teens arrested

On Tuesday, July 17at about 12:04 a.m., members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the SouthFields Village subdivision.

The complainant, a member of the SFV & Anthem Neighbourhood Watch group, informed police that two males were observed going through unlocked vehicles and stealing items from inside.

Thanks to the information received, police were able to successfully locate the teens on Dougall Avenue near Valley Lane and investigated the matter.

As a result, two young persons, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act have been arrested and charged criminally with multiple offences.

A 15-year-old boy from Caledon was charged with the following offences: Fail to Comply with Undertaking, Theft Under $5,000 from a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, and Possession of a Schedule II Substance- Cannabis Marihuana – under 30 grams.

In addition, a 17-year-old boy from Brampton was charged with the following offences: Fail to Comply with Undertaking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, and Theft Under $5,000 from a Motor Vehicle.

The Caledon OPP would like to thank our residents who belong to a Neighbourhood Watch group. We really appreciate our communities working cooperatively and collaboratively with police to help improve the safety of our great town!

Interested in joining a Neighbourhood Watch group in your area? Stay informed about what’s going on in your area and get to know your neighbours.

Established Neighbourhood Watch Groups:

SouthFields Village & Anthem subdivision- go to the Facebook group: SFV & Anthem Neighbourhood Watch (401 members)

Valleywood subdivision- go to the Facebook group: Neighbourhood Watch Program (160 members)

Belfountain- go to the Facebook group: Belfountain Community Organization (104 members) or email: NeighbourhoodWatch@Belfountain.ca or visit: http://www.belfountain.ca/neighbourhood-watch/

Bolton (Ellwood Drive West area)- go to the Facebook group: Neighbourhood Watch Bolton (12 members)

Fieldstone subdivision in Mono – email: fieldstoneneighbourhoodwatch@gmail.com

Child seat not secured

On Friday, July 20, 2018 at approximately 11:48 am, an officer from the Traffic Unit of the Caledon OPP was conducting enforcement in the area of Mayfield Road and Kennedy Road when he observed the driver of a motor vehicle committing a seat belt infraction and conducted a traffic stop.

While speaking to the driver, the officer observed a car seat in the rear of the vehicle wedged between the seats, insecure, with a toddler seated inside.

As a result, a 36-year-old man from Willow Beach has been charged with the following offences: Driver – Fail to Properly Wear Seat Belt and Drive While Child Passenger Not Properly Secured.

Caledon OPP would like to remind motorists and passengers that it only takes a few seconds to buckle up. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision. In 2017, 49 people died in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in which the victims were not wearing or properly wearing a seat belt.

Every month the Caledon OPP Auxiliary Unit holds a Child Car Seat Clinic at Caledon Fire & Emergency Services Station 302 located at 28 Ann Street in Bolton. The clinic runs from 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm by appointment only. Please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at 905-584-2241 to book an appointment.

Thefts from cars

Officers from the Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like your help in trying to identify a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into vehicles on Highmore Avenue in Bolton.

The incidents occurred on July 1 at 3:37 am.

Police are reminding all residents to follow these simple tips to help prevent your vehicle from becoming a target of crime:

• Always roll up your vehicle’s windows and lock the doors

• Never leave valuable merchandise, cash, credit cards or identification in your vehicle

• Do not leave your vehicle registration certificate and proof of insurance in your vehicle

• If you have a garage, use it and lock both your vehicle and the garage

The majority of these thefts occur in the late night/early morning hours and involve individual(s) moving from vehicle to vehicle along residential streets. Police are asking members of the public to be observant of individual(s) wandering residential streets during these times and to contact police if you suspect the individual(s) may be involved in crime.

