Bolton man dead after arrest

A 43-year-old Bolton man is dead and now the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to find out why.

Reports from the SIU and the Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police state the unidentified man died Monday (July 23) after being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police received multiple 911 calls at about 1:45 p.m. concerning a man in a vehicle in a parking lot adjacent to Landsbridge Street and Allan Drive. Caledon OPP officers were dispatched and they located the man and arrested him for impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug.

At some point, officers became concerned for the man’s health and called EMS, who transported him to hospital where he went into medical distress and was pronounced dead at 4:29 p.m.

The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and they have invoked their mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

