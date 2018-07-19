Throne speech outlines plan for the people

July 19, 2018

BY SYLVIA JONES

On July 12th, the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario’s Speech from the Throne outlined Premier Ford and the Progressive Conservative Government’s Plan for the People. It is a plan that will deliver real results for the people of Dufferin-Caledon.

The speech began with a commitment to the people of Ontario. It was a commitment to make the Government of Ontario a government for the people. To quote the speech, “It is a government that has been given a clear mandate directly from Ontarians. A government that recognizes that this mandate comes with high expectations. Not just in the policies it advances. But also in the manner in which it conducts itself. Your new government does not take these responsibilities lightly.”

Dufferin-Caledon residents have made it clear to me that the cost of living is too high. Families are having difficulty making ends meet. I am proud to be represent Dufferin-Caledon within a government which puts the people first. Our Plan for the People, will deliver relief for families, businesses and seniors. It will do this through a variety of ways laid out in the Speech from the Throne.

First, the government will reduce taxes for the middle class and eliminate provinciakl income taxes for those making minimum wage. Our government will lower hydro bills by a further 12 per cent. Our government will scrap the cap-and-trade carbon tax and opposing other carbon tax schemes in all of their forms. As the Speech from the Throne said, “Your new government believes that no dollar is better spent than the dollar left in the pockets of the taxpayer.”

I also know that the people of Dufferin-Caledon are tired of the government scandal and mismanagement that burns away their hard earned tax dollars.That is why I am pleased that we are creating a Commission of Inquiry into the financial practices of government to identify ways to restore trust and accountability in Ontario’s finances. As well as starting a line-by-line audit of all government spending to identify areas to save money or spend it more efficiently.

Our government also reaffirmed our promise to make a new historic $3.8 billion investment in mental health, addictions and supportive housing. I also know from my time on the Select Committee of Mental Health and Addictions that too many people are slipping through the cracks of our mental health system. In addition, our government will build 15,000 long term care homes in the next five years. I know that the people of Dufferin-Caledon need these investments. I have heard from many families desperately waiting or forced to drive for hours away from their families for the long-term care placement they need.

I am proud that our government is committed to making these necessary changes. To quote the Speech from the Throne, “The challenges facing our province are real. And they will not be taken lightly.

So yes, the road ahead will not be easy. But the path is clear. A new day has dawned in Ontario. A day of prosperity and opportunity.For everyone. And help is here.”

