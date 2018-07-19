Supreme Collision Centre: Meeting great people by accident

Since 1963, Supreme Collision Centre has been meeting great people by accident. Supreme is a family owned and operated MSO (multi shop owner) with locations in Aurora, Bolton and Thornhill.

As an organization Supreme embraces technology, high-level training and advanced repair processes and procedures in state-of-the-art facilities. We are very proud to be the first MSO in Canada to have all locations certified by Honda Canada.

From Honda’s standpoint, all of the shops must be properly trained and have the right equipment. Chris Hogg is Honda Canada’s Business Planning Specialist, and he confirmed that Supreme Collision Centre met all the necessary qualifications.

“They have a very high standard of collision repair. It’s refreshing to see that they have every store certified, not just their flagship,” said Hogg.

Supreme is also the first MSO in Canada to become certified under the “Certified Collision Care Program”, which is the largest network of OEM-certified repair providers in the world. Certified Collision Care is a third-party certification program that works with shops that are progressive by nature and committed to process excellence and continual improvement. Each member must have the proper tools, equipment, training and facilities required to repair vehicles to OEM specifications.

Marty Reddick, who is the President of Supreme Collision Centre, says “it’s a testament to the people we have working in our organization that we’re able to obtain these certifications at all locations. It’s one thing to spend the money on the equipment, but if you don’t have the right people capable of performing at the highest level, it doesn’t matter what equipment you buy.”

“We work very hard to stay ahead of the curve in the collision repair industry and to be leaders in every community that we operate in,” says Chris Reddick, Vice-President of Supreme Collision Centre. “These certifications demonstrate our commitment to our customers and respective business partners. It is very important for us to develop and support our people, and continue our pursuit of process excellence.”

Our mission is simple at Supreme Collision Centre, to be recognized as a leader in our industry. We embrace the philosophy of ‘an ease of doing business’ by inspiring a culture that focuses on the customer experience and employee engagement.

We would like to sincerely thank all of our customers and business partners in our respective communities for your loyalty and ongoing support.

