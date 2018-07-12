End of the road for travelling fraudsters in Bolton

They came a long way just to get arrested and charged.

On Thursday, July 5 at about 1:21 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of some suspicious persons in the area of Emil Kolb Parkway and King Street in Bolton.

At this time, the complainant advised police that she was flagged down by a man claiming to be from Dubai. The man was accompanied by a woman and the couple were operating a rented white 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The man attempted to give the complainant jewelry in exchange for cash.

Caledon OPP located the suspect vehicle on Airport Road near Castlederg Side Road and conducted an investigation into the incident. Police further learned that the couple had approached another individual – selling him two large rings that were alleged to be 18K gold in exchange for cash; however, the jewelry was not gold.

As a result, a 50-year-old Romanian man and a 51-year-old Romanian woman have both been charged with two counts of Fraud Under $5,000.

Both accused individuals are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 9 to answer to the charges.

If you have any information in relation to this case, please contact Provincial Constable Archie Dias of the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

Black Bear sightings

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to advise that there have been three reported sightings of a black bear on July 5 between 12:52 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the area of McGuire Trail south of Highway 9 near Mt. Pleasant Rd. The bear was described as being a cub, weighing approximately 500 lbs. The bear was observed approaching decks in residents’ backyards; no signs of aggression were observed and it ran away when it saw people.

Typically, black bears avoid humans. They reside throughout the majority of Ontario, mainly in forested locations where it is most desirable for food, refuge, and den sites. A black bear might attack if it feels threatened or is a predatory bear.

Caledon OPP advises that you please exercise significant caution if you happen to spot or come across a black bear and to please report it to police.

For Emergency Encounters call 911.

An emergency encounter could be a black bear:

• entering a school yard when school is in session

• entering or trying to enter a residence

• wandering into a public gathering

• killing livestock/pets and lingering at the site

• stalking people and lingering around for an extended period of time

For Non-Emergency Encounters call 1-888-310-1122.

A non-emergency encounter could be a black bear:

• roaming around and checking garbage cans

• breaking into a shed where garbage or food is stored

• is in a tree

• pulling down a bird feeder or knocking over a barbecue

• moving through a backyard or field but is not lingering

Man faces 12 charges

Members from Caledon OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, in collaboration with Peel Regional Police’s 21 Division Break & Enter Unit, conducted a joint investigation to successfully link and solve a rash of commercial break-and-enters in the Bolton and Brampton area.

As a result, a 35-year-old Brampton man is facing 12 counts of Break-and-Enter and multiple counts of Disguise with Intent and Criminal Mischief to Property for the crimes that occurred within Caledon.

If you have any information in relation to this case, please contact Detective Constable Rob Readman of the Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

