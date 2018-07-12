Henry gets hitched, the King gets a contract, the Stones start up, and an Angel is born on this day

July 12, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

1543 — King Henry Vlll marries his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr. It takes a lot of confidence for a woman to marry someone who had a previous wife beheaded.

1943 — German and Soviet forces engage in what is considered one of the largest armoured battles of all time.

1962 — The Rolling Stones perform their first live concert as a band.

2007 — U.S. Apache helicopters perform airstrikes in Baghdad. Footage from the cockpits eventually gets leaked to the internet.

2013 — Six people die and 200 are injured when a passenger train derails in France.

Born on This Day

100 B.C. — Julius Caeser, Roman politician and general.

1908 — Milton Bearle, also known as Uncle Milty, he was among the first huge stars of the new world of television.

1920 — Pierre Berton, novelist, journalist and Canadian icon.

1930 — Gordon Pinsent, actor, writer and Canadian icon.

1937 — Bill Cosby. ‘Nuff said.

1943 — Christine McVie, singer, musician, member of Fleetwood Mac.

1948 — Richard Simmons, TV personality, pitch-man, known occasionally to sweat with oldies.

1951 — Cheryl Ladd, tv star best known as Kris Munroe in Charlie’s Angels. She was the second-longest serving “Angel” behind only Jaclyn Smith.

1967 — Bruny Surin, Olympic gold medalist for Canada and someone who literally gave the editor of this newspaper the shirt off of his back.

This Day in Music

1954 — Elvis Presley signs a recording contract with Sun Records and gives notice to his day job and Crown Electric Company. It was a good move.

1980 — Olivia Newton-John and the Electric Light Orchestra hit the top of the U.K. charts with Xanadu, the theme from a movie so awful it’s epic.

1988 — Michael Jackson arrives in the U.K. for his first-ever solo performances. He performed for eight nights in front of almost 800,000 people.

2004 —David Bowie cancels shows after emergency heart surgery. Bowie would not be seen in public much over the next decade.

2008 — Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood leaves his wife of 23 years for an 18-year-old Russian cocktail waitress. Ron was 61 at the time.

This Day in Film and TV

1973 — Lon Chaney, known as the man of 1,000 faces, dies.

1976 — Family Feud, hosted by Richard Dawson, begins broadcasting.

1985 — Doctors find a cancerous growth in President Reagan’s colon. He used to be an actor, so there.

2011 — Sherwood Schwartz, the man behind Gilligan’s Island and many other TV shows, dies.

Quote for the Day

“It is not enough to be busy. So are the ants. The question is what are we busy about?”

Henry David Thoreau, b. July 12, 1817

Readers Comments (0)