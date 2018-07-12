General News

Touch-A-Truck Caledon ready to roll this Saturday

July 12, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written By SCOTT TAYLOR

More than 30 vehicles will be on display at the Albion Bolton Fairgrounds on Bolton’s South Hill on Saturday, July 21 for Fines Ford Lincoln’s first-ever Touch-A-Truck Caledon.

The free community event is being held as a fundraiser with all monies raised going to the Caledon Parent-Child Centre and EarlyON Centre (CPCC/EarlyON).

Kids will have the opportunity to touch, sit-in and explore real vehicles from a number of different industries.

Vehicles in attendance will include various agricultural, health and safety, construction and specialty vehicles from within our community. Event and vehicle registration information is available at www.touch-a-truck.ca

“A Touch-A-Truck event of this magnitude has long been a dream of mine,” said Ailsa Stanners-Moroz, Program Manager for the CPCC/EarlyON. “For children, the opportunity to get hands-on and learn with these vehicles is really special. Bob Fines is a long-time supporter of the CPCC and we can’t say enough good things about him and the wonderful team from Fines Ford Lincoln for organizing and hosting this fundraiser on our behalf.”

If you plan to attend Touch-A-Truck Caledon, everything gets underway at 10 a.m. and goes to 2 p.m., and – though the event is free – donations to the CPCC/EarlyON will be collected.

In addition to over 30 vehicle displays, there will also be food and beverage vendors, a DJ, a children’s face painter, character mascots, children’s activities and a “3-D printer” demonstration by the Caledon Public Library (CPL).

The CPL will be open that day, so if you plan to drop by to take out or return library items, let the parking attendants know and they will direct you to designated Library parking.

Proceeds from vendor registration and on-site donations at Touch-A-Truck will help the CPCC/EarlyON continue to provide support, resources, and education that strengthen families and promote the optimal development of children.

Parents and caregivers with children up to six years of age can visit the CPCC/EarlyON to access a variety of free child development programs, family support services and helpful information on parenting.

For more information about the CPCC/EarlyON, visit www.cp-cc.org

         

