Justin Trudeau’s Out-of-Control Spending, Borrowing, & Failed Leadership

July 5, 2018 · 0 Comments

by David Tilson

The House of Commons has recessed for the summer. It can be argued that little was achieved by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his current Liberal government during the first half of 2018 to actually help hardworking, middle class Canadian families, which they claim to support. What the Prime Minister did achieve though was more borrowing from the future, increased taxes, and out-of-control spending for his personal entitlements at the expense of the taxpayer, while leaving important Canadian jobs and sectors vulnerable to trade threats.

During the last federal election, the Liberal Party of Canada, led by Justin Trudeau, said they would stand up for Canadian jobs and “grow the middle class.” They’ve continued to claim to be doing this for the last two-and-a-half years during their current tenure in office; however, there is little evidence of it to date. Prime Minister Trudeau and his current Liberal government have actually been doing the opposite by failing on the issues that matter most to Canadians and their families. For example, the Prime Minister said he’d borrow just $10 billion dollars per year and balance the budget by 2019. But this year alone, his deficit is three times bigger than what he promised and it won’t be paid off until 2045! This is a broken promise and failed leadership for Canadians.

Prime Minister Trudeau has failed Canadian workers and vital industries by leaving us unprepared for the threat of a major trade dispute with the United States. After offering to renegotiate NAFTA, his budget contained no contingency measures for a prolonged trade dispute. His inaction has caused great anxiety amongst hundreds of thousands of Canadians whose livelihoods depend on trade with the United States. He’s also made it harder for companies to do business and create jobs and piled on taxes to pay for his out-of-control spending.

The Prime Minister has had no difficulty in prioritizing his own personal comfort and expensive tastes over investing in Canada’s middle class and protecting Canadian jobs against looming trade threats. He appears to have no problem forcing Canadian taxpayers to pay for his outrageous spending whether it’s for his disastrous trip to India earlier in the year or more recently, his luxurious summer home upgrades.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s failed trip to India cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.5 million dollars. This includes tens of thousands in commercial airfare and more than $300,000 on accommodation. He also spent over $17,000 to bring his personal celebrity chef and Liberal supporter along on the trip, which included his travel, accommodation, per diem, and incidental expenses. The Prime Minister needs to explain how using taxpayer money to fly a celebrity chef to India in any way benefits Canadian taxpayers.

Canadians are now learning about the Prime Minister’s upgrades to his summer home, which include: a golf cart for $5,000; a porch and umbrellas for $13,000; a deck and dock for $24,000; a new boat rack for $8,500; and the grooming of his personal cross-country ski trails for $28,000. He also charged Canadians over $4,000 to set up his new sauna. This totals over $90,000 in upgrades! This is unacceptable. Canadians are already paying high taxes and life for them and their families is already expensive enough, which is why Prime Minister Trudeau shouldn’t be sending taxpayers the bill for his millionaire lifestyle. This kind of wasteful spending may seem insignificant to the Prime Minister, but he must realize this money isn’t his to be spending. We, the Conservative Official Opposition, call on Prime Minister Trudeau to pay back Canadians for the personal upgrades to his summer home.

We will also continue to fight for lower taxes, job creation, and opportunity for all Canadians. We have a positive vision for Canada and one that recognizes and responds to the challenges hardworking Canadians face every day, unlike the Prime Minister and his current Liberal government who continue to fail to deliver results for middle class Canadians. We’ve proven Canadians can depend on us to give them a voice. This is strong and responsive leadership.

