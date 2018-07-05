Rotary Minute

July 5, 2018 · 0 Comments

By John Givelsy

I am often asked why Rotary?

Charles Lindbergh, first to fly across the Atlantic, would admit that “unknown forces” helped guide him in life. For me, the forces are not so unknown … as for many of you, an inner voice (I call it my co-pilot) challenges to do more.

We see a world where poverty, corruption and tragedy every day sees suffering, rebellion, and hostility. Without an equal and opposite force, I believe the current refugee migration witnessed everywhere in the world is only the tip of the iceberg. Mandela said “It is so easy to break down and destroy. The heroes are those who make peace and build.”

And Gandhi said “be the change you wish to see in the world”.

So, through Rotary, we have an opportunity to take meaningful action, solve problems, and make a difference … if not for others, perhaps selfishly, for our grandchildren. I agree that we are not safe until everyone is safe. Mother Theresa said “I alone cannot change the world.”

In Rotary, we are not alone …

With our 35,000 clubs around the world, every $10,000 raised is $350,000,000.

And, … with our $1.2 million members, every $100 donated is $120,000,000.

Combined, if only that, would be nearly $500 million of social impact … every year. I suggest it is much more than that. Then add in all the volunteer time and effort.

Being non-denominational, we can be an influential advocate and example for leaders and policy makers.

I am convinced that we, as with Polio, having our networks, resources, and collaboration, can significantly improve the lives of other … across the globe and in our local communities. And perhaps have fun and form great relationships along the way.

It is this conviction that keeps me returning to Rotary, to inspire and influence others, so that we continue to Unite, Take Action, and Create Lasting Change.

In this room full of truly dedicated and caring people, I humbly accept the role of Governor for District 7080 … and look forward to serving with a great District team.

