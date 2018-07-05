Loaded handgun found after driver evades RIDE stop

July 5, 2018

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment have seized a loaded handgun following an investigation involving a vehicle that attempted to avoid a RIDE checkpoint on Albion Vaughan Town Line in the Town of Caledon.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on the June 29, officers had set up a RIDE checkpoint on Albion Vaughan Town Line, north of Mayfield Road.

Officers observed a vehicle making a U-turn prior to the RIDE checkpoint and caught up to the vehicle in a commercial parking lot on Highway 50.

A male passenger ran from the scene but was apprehended by officers quickly after a brief foot pursuit. Two other occupants were arrested with the vehicle as it attempted to flee officers.

A loaded 9mm firearm was located and seized by officers at the scene.

A 26-year-old Brampton man has been charged with several firearm possession offences and Flight from Police.

Another 26-year-old Brampton man has been charged with several firearm possession offences, Obstruct Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

And a 19-year-old Caledon man has been charged with several firearm possession offences, Flight from Police, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fail to Comply with Undertaking and Fail to Comply with Recognizance.

All of the suspects were held for a bail hearing.

Unhappy life in the fast lane

Over the Canada Day long weekend, Caledon OPP officers removed nine stunt drivers from the roadways. Police describe the number as both shocking and disappointing.

On Saturday, June 30 at about 6:44 a.m., an officer from the Traffic Unit was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 10 near Highpoint Side Road when he observed a white 2010 Nissan Rogue travelling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit. The officer activated the radar unit and determined the speed of the vehicle to be 138 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

Less than an hour later, an officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 10 near Highpoint Side Road when he observed a silver 2007 Hyundai travelling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit. The officer activated the radar unit and determined the speed of the vehicle to be 133 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

At about 10:28 a.m., at Highway 10 south of Charleston Sideroad, a red 2014 Nissan was clocked at 107 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

At noon, an officer from the Traffic Unit was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 10 near Charleston Sideroad when he observed a white 2018 Jeep travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer activated the radar unit and determined the speed of the vehicle to be 116 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

Three hours later, an officer from the Traffic Unit was conducting radar enforcement on The Gore Road south of Patterson Side Road when he observed a red 2017 Chevrolet Corvette travelling at 197 km/h. in a posted 70 km/hr zone.

On Sunday, July 1 at 8:05 am, an officer atHighway 10 north of Highpoint Side Road observed a white 2015 Mitsubishi travelling at 136 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

On Sunday at. 11:21 am, a blue 2017 Nissan Rogue was speeding at 113 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

At 2:02 p.m., an officer from the Traffic Unit was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 9 near Kennedy Road when he observed a white 2016 Nissan Juke travelling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit. The officer activated the radar unit and determined the speed of the vehicle to be 116 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

Finally, on Monday, July 2 at. 9:29 a.m., an officer observed a silver 2011 Kia FSX travelling at 115 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

All drivers received a seven-day licence suspension and their motor vehicle was seized for a period of seven days as a result of the stunt driving charge.

