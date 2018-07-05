Brewers trio make all-star team

July 5, 2018

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Three Bolton Brewers are being commended for their part in bringing their team to the top of AA ball.

Daniel Accardo, Carter Burnside, and Chris Fafalios were announced last week as members of the East division in this Saturday’s North Dufferin Baseball League All-Star game, an annual event held midseason in New Lowell.

Fafalios’ 22 hits on the season only trails Brett Chaters for tops on the Brewers, adding three homeruns in the process. This year will be the second All-Star nod for the NDBL veteran, who made the East team last year as a member of the Aurora Jays.

Burnside brings a .367 batting average into the weekend, good for fourth in team batting, while Accardo’s on-base-percentage of close to .500 should provide some solid base running for the East.

Joining the three teammates in representing the East will be Eric Cirone, who managed his team to 10 straight wins earlier this season in his first year as bench boss.

The senior event kicks off the festivities with a 1 p.m. start between the East and West divisions.

The trio will hit the game on a high note, with their club returning to their winning ways following their first two losses of the season.

The Brewers moved to a 15-2-2 record, two points up on the Ivy Leafs and good for first place in the standings, with a pair of wins over the Clearview Orioles and Lisle Astros last week.

Regular season action continues Sunday when the Brewers host the Ivy Leafs at Ted Houston Park in Bolton. First pitch is set for 2:30p.m.

Their crosstown rivals, the Bolton Dodgers, were postponed in their only game of the week against the Midland Mariners on Wednesday.

They also return to the field on Sunday night when they visit the last place Alliston Athletics.

Veteran Dodgers pitcher Ron DiPalma will bring his arm to the Team East mound Saturday, having pitched in a team-leading nine games so far this season.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca.

