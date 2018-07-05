Bolton gymnasts vault into contention

Written By CITIZEN STAFF

Bolton Gymnastics’ competitive team Synergy Gymnastics recently travelled to Amherstburg, just south of Windsor to compete at the 2018 Ontario Gymnastics Championships. Eleven athletes ranging in age from 10 to 15 years old would represent the Club at this year’s event.

Jessica French would earn a Bronze Medal by placing 3rd All-Around in Level 8 and a Silver medal on Vault. She moved up to this level at the beginning of the season with new skills and increased difficulty which makes her accomplishment all that more impressive. Her first event on the uneven bars started with a delay due to a judge’s review of the previous athlete’s routine leaving Jessica standing at the apparatus for almost five minutes, which would have seemed like an eternity before she would begin her routine; she was unphased by the wait. While on the podium during the awards ceremony Jessica would hold back tears through her smile when her medal was presented.

Nila D’Emilio would finish 9th All-Around and earned a Silver Medal on Floor with a graceful floor routine in Level 7. Two days later she would compete again in Event Finals and would take home a Bronze Medal on Floor and finish 5th on Bars. Only gymnasts ranked in the top eight on each event throughout the qualifying competitions during the season are eligible for Event Finals. Melissa Bessette earned 5th place on Vault and finished 22nd All-Around in her first year at Level 7.

Sarah Termini would close out the competition on Sunday afternoon for Synergy Gymnastics finishing 5th All-Around in Level 6 with a 4th place result on Bars.

Her teammates, who are also in Level 6, would start earlier that day with Taylor Cerilli placing 9th on Bars and finishing 13th All-Around. Next up was Elizabeth Narcisi with an 8th place result on Bars and Julia Capobianco finishing in 13th place on Floor. Jordyn French and Lauryn Uberti would tie in the All-Around placing at the 18th position, with Jordyn placing 13th on Beam and Lauryn in 9th on Floor. Addison Jovanovic performed well on Vault finishing in 11th place, while Gemma Sena placed 17th on Bars.

In each competitive level only the top 32 athletes (with varying age categories) are eligible to attend Ontario Championships. Each gymnast will perform a routine on the women’s artistic gymnastics apparatus which includes Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam and Floor.

