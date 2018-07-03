Caledon Seniors’ Centre to Offer Pilot Satellite Programs

Over the past 20 years, the Caledon Seniors Centre (CSC) in Bolton, has been offering social, educational, cultural, and recreation activities to those aged 55 and over. Starting in July, in partnership with the Town of Caledon, funded by the Ministry of Seniors Affairs, CSC will be offering satellite programs in various Town facilities across Caledon.

The aging population in Caledon is an extremely important and growing community which the Town has prioritized in a number of different ways. This includes making programs for Seniors more accessible.

By introducing a satellite program model into a rural community like Caledon, seniors will now have much more access to various programming, helping them also reduce travel times and feelings of isolation. Some of the activities and program options include: bingo, scrabble, Tia-Chi, dancing, health seminars and more.

These will be offered at the following locations:

Mondays – Caledon East Community Complex – Lion’s Den 8:30am-4:30pm

Tuesdays – Caledon Village Place – Community Room – 8:30am-4:30pm

Wednesdays – Southfields Storefront 12570 Kennedy Rd. 10:30pm-12:30pm

Thursdays – Inglewood Community Centre (Starting September 6 th ) 12pm-4:30pm

) 12pm-4:30pm Fridays – Alton Community Centre – Community Room – 8:30pm-4:30pm

For more information please contact CSC directly – 905-951-6114 | www.caledonseniors.ca.

