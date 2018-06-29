General News » Headline News » News

Sylvia Jones accepts cabinet position in Ford government

June 29, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones has been named to Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet. Jones was sworn in Friday, June 29 at Queen’s Park. Jones has won her riding four times by comfortable margins and has been the opposition critic for community and social services; the critic for children and youth services; the critic for government services; and the opposition deputy house leader.

Her most recent duties include deputy leader of the PC Caucus and the critic for infrastructure.

Big names to receive cabinet positions include Christine Elliott as health minister and deputy premier, Caroline Mulroney as attorney general, and Vic Fedeli as finance minister.

         

