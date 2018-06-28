Rock MS away on Canada Day

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the “Let’s Rock ‘n Roll MS Away Classic Car Show and Family Fun Day.” Help celebrate this incredible milestone Sunday, July 1 at the Schomberg Fairgrounds. The event was postponed due to inclement weather this past weekend.

Spend a fun-filled afternoon of good wholesome fun including a classic Car Show, live entertainment, children’s activities and rides, unique food vendors, and much, much more. Last year’s event featured over 350 cars and hosted over 2,000 guests.

Attractions throughout the fairgrounds include an incredible Car Show featuring classic, custom, European and street rods, complete with “Best in Show” prizes; as well as a many children’s attractions, rides and games.

Indulge with a slice of wood burning pizza, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian panini, or ice cream straight from the ice cream truck – verything for the young and young at heart. Main stage entertainment will include a number of local bands.

This year, Elvira Caria, an award winning radio and TV broadcaster, is MC.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $5.

Monia Isgro, chair of the committee, is afflicted with MS and knows first-hand how important it is to raise awareness of this awful disease that strikes both men and women in the primes of their lives.

“The goal of holding this event is to promote awareness and to raise much needed funds to help those living with MS in York Region. Last year’s event achieved both. All who attended are now a little more knowledgeable about MS and its effect on those inflicted with the disease.”

From the monies raised, donations were made to the York South MS Chapter – Client support services, assisting those who suffer from MS directly, and MS stem cell research to help to find a cure.

To date this event has raised over $85,000 for those in need.

Tickets for the event are available at the gate. A mere donation of $5 will get you into the event.

For further information, contact Grace Isgro at 416-543-1079.

