Rotary Minute

By Janet Clark

This past Wednesday we said goodbye to this past year’s President Doug Nicholson and his executive and welcomed our new President Jim Firth and his executive. Derek Clark won Rotarian of the Year for his efforts as Community Director. While Derek’s contributions are too many to list, two stand out -Chairing the Red and White Gala that raised over $38,000 for the Club and the Norma Bangay Park Retrofit Project. Bernie Rochon received the John Davidson Memorial Award for his devotion to the Club and his ability to help other Rotarians from wherever he may be. He seems to be on call 24/7. Way to go Bernie and well deserved. We also grew by three new full-time members: Myrna Roy, John Palmer, and Andrew Saaramaki (our first family member). We also celebrated by awarding three Paul Harris awards to Joe Shepherd, Bernie Rochon and Doug Nicholson. The Paul Harris Award is the highest personal award a Rotarian can receive. These gentlemen were chosen by a committee of their peers for their long-standing service to the club. Joe has acted as our Sergeant at Arms and has had a perfect attendance record. Bernie is our ‘go to guy’. Doug stepped in to take a second term as President and was there when we needed him the most. Thank you all for a great year.

This coming week is busy one for our Club. Tonight, along with the Mayor and other local dignitaries, we are hosting 50 Rotarians from around the World. This Friday is Wines of the World at the Caledon Equestrian Park. Don’t forget to buy your ticket online or at one of the local businesses here in Palgrave or in Caledon East. Saturday, you will see us at the gates of the Albion Hills Conservation Area collecting donations on behalf of Rotary.

To find out how you can have as much fun as we’re having, give Ian Kittle or Bernie Rochon a call, or check us out at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com.

